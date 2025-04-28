Liam Gallagher denies Oasis "performance" at video shoot

Liam and Noel Gallagher were spotted together for the first time in 16 years last week. Picture: Simon Emmett/Press

The frontman has reacted to reports that Liam and brother Noel played a "secret show" in London last week.

Liam Gallagher has denied reports that Oasis played a show in a London pub last week as part of a video shoot.

The Sun claimed that noise from the filming at the Mildmay club on Newington Green in North London on Thursday evening was loud enough to prompt complaints from neighbours.

The paper said: "They took over the Mildmay to film a promo video for the tour and the din was huge.

“Before Noel and Liam had even arrived, a resident next door came out and said they needed to turn the bass down.

“But it’s Oasis - they’re only going to turn it up - and they did when Noel and Liam started up.”

However, despite some outlets claiming that the working men's club had played host to Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together since Oasis split 16 years ago, the singer has reassured fans in a post: "There was no performance".

There was no performance — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2025

When a fan posted their theory that the video shoot playback was just very, very loud, Liam confirmed the speculation simply bay saying: "In 1."

In 1 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2025

The video shoot is strongly suspected to form part of a marketing campaign that will promote a rumoured deal with Adidas - alongside the forthcoming Live '25 reunion dates which kick off in July.

The source told The Sun: "The end result will be part of a huge campaign this summer and the video and pictures will be used at the concerts too.

“With the music blaring out of the club too, people were desperate to work out what was going on.

“That street in Stokey was going off.”

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025