Liam Gallagher denies Oasis "performance" at video shoot
28 April 2025, 11:43
The frontman has reacted to reports that Liam and brother Noel played a "secret show" in London last week.
Liam Gallagher has denied reports that Oasis played a show in a London pub last week as part of a video shoot.
The Sun claimed that noise from the filming at the Mildmay club on Newington Green in North London on Thursday evening was loud enough to prompt complaints from neighbours.
The paper said: "They took over the Mildmay to film a promo video for the tour and the din was huge.
“Before Noel and Liam had even arrived, a resident next door came out and said they needed to turn the bass down.
“But it’s Oasis - they’re only going to turn it up - and they did when Noel and Liam started up.”
However, despite some outlets claiming that the working men's club had played host to Liam and Noel Gallagher's first live show together since Oasis split 16 years ago, the singer has reassured fans in a post: "There was no performance".
There was no performance— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2025
When a fan posted their theory that the video shoot playback was just very, very loud, Liam confirmed the speculation simply bay saying: "In 1."
In 1— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 26, 2025
The video shoot is strongly suspected to form part of a marketing campaign that will promote a rumoured deal with Adidas - alongside the forthcoming Live '25 reunion dates which kick off in July.
The source told The Sun: "The end result will be part of a huge campaign this summer and the video and pictures will be used at the concerts too.
“With the music blaring out of the club too, people were desperate to work out what was going on.
“That street in Stokey was going off.”
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil