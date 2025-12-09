Liam Gallagher claims Oasis are "not doing anything in 2026"

Liam Gallagher onstage with Oasis at the MetLife Stadium on 31st August 2025. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The frontman has responded to a fan's query that there's "nothing going on next year" but the World Cup... but is this another bluff?

Liam Gallagher has announced that Oasis won't be "doing anything" in 2026.

The Mancunian legend reunited with brother Noel for an historic 41-date Oasis tour this year, but Liam has now claimed there will be "nothing going on next year" other than the World Cup!

Rumours have been swirling since the summer that the Live '25 Tour would be followed by further shows next year.

Over the weekend Liam was encouraged by a fan on X, formerly Twitter: "Announce the 2026 dates, mate".

But he replied: "We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry".

We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

Liam - who is a huge Manchester City fan like his brother - insisted the only major event in 2026 will be the World Cup.

He added: "Nothing going on next year except the WC. ITS NOT HAPPENING."

Nothing going on next year except the WC — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

Liam has been known to "troll" his followers, so any announcements regarding Oasis tour dates have to be taken with a pinch of salt. Last week, Gallagher posted on X "BIG ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT", only to follow that up by saying "It's Christmas".

Last month, Oasis announced they are embarking on a "period of reflection" after the Live '25 Tour came to an end.

The band posted on Instagram: "And so it came to pass.

"The most damaging pop cultural force in recent British history’ found its way into the hearts and minds of a new generation. From Gallagher Hill to the River Plate, from Croke Park on the banks of the Royal Canal to the City Of Angels, the love, joy, tears and euphoria will never be forgotten.

"There will now be a pause for a period of reflection."