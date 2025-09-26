Leonardo DiCaprio on watching "incredible" Oasis Live 25 show with Paul McCartney: "It was a special night"

Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images, Jim Dyson/Getty Images, Simon Emmett

The Hollywood star has reminisced about the night he attended the Manchester band's show at the Rose Bowl in California.

Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the Oasis Live '25 reunion, describing it as "incredible".

The Hollywood A-lister attended the band's epic show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California alongside celebrities such as Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney and the actor has recalled a particularly memorable part of the show, which saw them pay tribute to The Beatles legend.

"It was incredible. It was incredible to see them back together again," he told NME in a new interview.

Remember the moment when the band's Whatever single included a snippet of The Fab Four's Octopus Garden, he added: "...Paul McCartney was actually there and I think they sang a Beatles song. I remember I was in the section next to him and the whole sort of stadium looked back at Paul and clapped for Paul too which was which was awesome. It was a great tip of the hat. So, it was a special night.”

Oasis isn't the only British band the actor is fond of either, with DiCaprio and his One Battle After Another co-star Benicio Del Toro both expressing excitement over Radiohead's first tour dates in seven years. “How could you not be a Radiohead fan?” asked DiCaprio. “What they’ve contributed to music, man, it’s incredible.”

This weekend will see Oasis play the last UK dates of their Oasis Live '25 tour, which take place at London's Wembley Stadium this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

The official Oasis Live '25 pop-up shops will reopen in London ahead of the dates as the reunion rolls onto UK soil one last time.

See Oasis live '25 remaining tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

