Leonardo DiCaprio on watching "incredible" Oasis Live 25 show with Paul McCartney: "It was a special night"

26 September 2025, 14:14

Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and Liam and Noel Gallagher
Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Eloisa Sanchez/Getty Images, Jim Dyson/Getty Images, Simon Emmett

The Hollywood star has reminisced about the night he attended the Manchester band's show at the Rose Bowl in California.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Leonardo DiCaprio has praised the Oasis Live '25 reunion, describing it as "incredible".

The Hollywood A-lister attended the band's epic show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California alongside celebrities such as Billie Eilish and Paul McCartney and the actor has recalled a particularly memorable part of the show, which saw them pay tribute to The Beatles legend.

"It was incredible. It was incredible to see them back together again," he told NME in a new interview.

Remember the moment when the band's Whatever single included a snippet of The Fab Four's Octopus Garden, he added: "...Paul McCartney was actually there and I think they sang a Beatles song. I remember I was in the section next to him and the whole sort of stadium looked back at Paul and clapped for Paul too which was which was awesome. It was a great tip of the hat. So, it was a special night.”

Read more:

Oasis isn't the only British band the actor is fond of either, with DiCaprio and his One Battle After Another co-star Benicio Del Toro both expressing excitement over Radiohead's first tour dates in seven years. “How could you not be a Radiohead fan?” asked DiCaprio. “What they’ve contributed to music, man, it’s incredible.”

This weekend will see Oasis play the last UK dates of their Oasis Live '25 tour, which take place at London's Wembley Stadium this Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

The official Oasis Live '25 pop-up shops will reopen in London ahead of the dates as the reunion rolls onto UK soil one last time.

See Oasis live '25 remaining tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

  • Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)
  • Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

  • Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)
  • Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)
  • Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)
  • Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

  • Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)
  • Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)
  • Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)
  • Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)
  • Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)
  • Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)
  • Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)
  • Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)
  • Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Radio X: Oasis walk on stage at Heaton Park for first Manchester show in 16 years

Read more:

Oasis Live '25 tour latest

Listen to Radio X Oasis

Liam and Noel Gallagher as Oasis Mania hits Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

Radio X Oasis Live '25 Reunion Tour Updates:

Oasis Live '25 official fan store details have been confirmed

Oasis Live '25 official fan stores: locations and opening dates

More on Oasis

Blur: Graham Coxon, Damon Albarn, Alex James and Dave Rowntree; and the Oasis line-up that recorded Roll With It: Alan White, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, Liam Gallagher, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and Noel Gallagher.

Blur Vs Oasis: The true story of the Battle Of Britpop

Noel and Liam Gallagher, 1996

The 10 best Oasis B-sides

Liam Gallagher picking up his songwriting pen in 2009

Which Oasis songs did Liam Gallagher write?

The original line-up of Oasis in November 1993: Noel Gallagher, Tony McCarroll, Liam Gallagher, Paul McGuigan, Bonehead

Why did Oasis break up? The story of Liam and Noel Gallagher's feud... and reunion