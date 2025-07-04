Lennon Gallagher "can't wait" for "monumental" Oasis reunion shows

Lennon Gallagher and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Independent Photo Agency/Alamy Live News, Simon Emmett

The son of the Oasis frontman has shared his excitement ahead of the Britpop band's return this week.

Lennon Gallagher "can't" wait to see his dad back on stage with Oasis.

The son that Liam Gallagher shares with his first wife Patsy Kensit was just nine years old when the band split in 2009 and admits he's going to try and attend as many of their Live '25 shows as possible.

"I can't wait," he told W Magazine in a shoot where he appears with his half brother and sister Gene and Molly- alongside their cousin Anaïs. "It’s a massive, monumental thing, and it’s going to be fantastic.”

The 25-year-old model isn't exaggerating either, with the announcement seeing an estimated 14 million fans in the UK applying for the first set of 1.4. million tickets on sale.

Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs - who will be photographing the band's tour - also revealed she'd have to get into more of a rock n roll mindset for the shows.

“I’m pre-prepping my liver now by drinking, I don’t know, electrolytes,” she said: “It should be a very fun summer. My plan is to be at every U.K. date, and my camera will be with me every step of the way.”

The daughter that the Oasis guitarist and songsmith shares with his first wife Meg Matthews also added that she hopes the tour will be an intergenerational affair, bringing families together.

The 25 year old added: “So many people want to go with their dad, because he played Oasis in the car when he was driving them to school. Music is an emotional experience—it’s not just a night out.”

Liam and Noel Gallagher kick off Oasis Live '25 with two dates at Cardiff Principality Stadium on 4th and 5th July and are expected to take to the stage from 8.15pm.

Oasis UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

