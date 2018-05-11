King Tut's To Celebrate 25 Years Since Oasis Discovery

Oasis at Knebworth in 1996. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

The famous Glasgow venue will mark the anniversary of the band being spotted by Creation Records boss Alan McGee.

King Tut's have announced their plans to celebrate a landmark anniversary date for Oasis fans.

2018 marks 25 years since the Manchester band played the famous Glasgow venue in 1993, and captured the attention of label owner Alan McGee, who signed them to Creation Records.

Unfortunately Noel and Liam Gallagher won't be reuniting any time soon, but fans can experience the next best thing with Oasis tribute act Stop the Clocks set to perform.

ANNOUNCED → We celebrate the 25th Anniversary of @Oasis being signed in Tut's later this month, with a live set from @StopTheClocksUK



Tickets are on sale NOW → https://t.co/ng7BGtrris pic.twitter.com/9OTzWXycDo — KingTut'sWahWahHut (@kingtuts) May 11, 2018

Tickets for the gig, which takes place on 31 May, are on sale from the King Tut's website.

Oasis fans are still pretty spoilt for choice though when it comes to Oasis based gigs with both brothers on the tour trail.

Radio X Presents... Noel Gallagher - which is in aid of Global's Make Some Noise Charity - will take place on Monday 14 May at the iconic Watford Colosseum.

Watch Noel Gallagher explain why he doesn't want to go back to the '90s.