Oasis and Joy Division/New Order nominated for the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame

Oasis and New Order - both nominated for the 2025 Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame. Picture: Bob Berg/James Fry/Getty Images

Manchester bands are in the running for the honour, alongside acts like Soundgarden and The White Stripes - although Liam Gallagher is NOT impressed.

Giants of Manchester music have been nominated for this year's Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony.

Oasis and Joy Division/New Order (as a single group) have been listed alongside the likes of The White Stripes, Soundgarden and Billy Idol as potential inductees at the 2025 ceremony, which is due to take place later this year.

Liam and Noel Gallagher - who are making their live comeback this summer - were nominated in 2024, but failed to make the shortlist.

However, Liam was not impressed by the honour, claiming in a post on X that "RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS", but adding that if Oasis were inducted, he'd "Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER".

RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2025

Obv go and say it’s the best thing EVER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2025

Also on the countdown of potential 2025 inductees are grunge heroes Soundgarden, garage rock stars The White Stripes and hip hop duo OutKast.

Classic rock fans will be pleased to see Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Billy Idol and Joe Cocker on the list, while pop legends Mariah Carey and Cyndi Lauper are also in the running. 83-year-old rock 'n' roll pioneer Chubby Checker is also included.

The final list of inductees is picked by a panel of over 1,200 musicians and industry people.

Artists are eligible to enter into the Rock 'N' Roll Hall Of Fame once 25 years has passed since their first release.

Voting for the shortlist continues until 21st April - see vote.rockhall.com for full details.

The full list of 2025 nominees is as follows: