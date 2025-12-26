John Power recalls the surreal moment Liam Gallagher called CAST to open for Oasis: "It was just an amazing feeling"

John Power on how CAST got the call to open for Oasis this summer

By Jenny Mensah

The CAST frontman hosted Radio X's Britpop Boxing Day with John Power and detailed the moment the Oasis frontman phoned him with the epic request.

John Power has detailed how Liam Gallagher called him asking CAST to open for Oasis on their Live '25 dates.

The Walkaway singer presented Radio X's Britpop Boxing Day with John Power show on Friday (26th December), which saw him look back on a fantastic year of music, including his own band's memorable support slot on the Oasis Live '25 Tour.

The Liverpudlian heroes kicked off the band's epic shows each night in the UK & Ireland and reminiscing how they find out they'd got the gig, Power revealed: "I was in Aberdeen about to go on stage, about 40 minutes to go and cryptic texts start coming in from Liam saying 'All we need now is to CAST away on our merry journey' [...] So people started looking around and thinking, 'Are we in for a chance here?'"

"I had toured with Liam Gallagher on the Definitely Maybe 30th anniversary and we had a brilliant tour," he went on. "We had a brilliant energy. Everything was great. We hooked back up with Liam and the band. We went on and we were flying, but I thought you can't keep on expecting these great things to keep coming your way. Somewhere along the line you've got to find the zen within yourself and not rely on external forces to help you out all the time".

John Power recalls how Liam Gallagher called him up asking CAST to open for Oasis Live '25. Picture: Radio X, Simon Emmett

However, it Power was set to get a life-changing telephone call from Liam Gallagher. And despite not usually answering calls from strange numbers, the Alright singer recalled how he saw a number flash up on his screen and felt a strange urge to pick it up.

He explained: "Anyway, the phone goes. Now, I don't really answer numbers I don't recognise. If they want to leave me a message I'll get back to them maybe a few days later. I didn't recognise this number, but something inside me said 'John you've gotta answer this phone'."

"So I answered it. It was Liam and Debbie [Gwyther]," he revealed. "They were buoyant. They were really in a good mood and they were like, 'John, look. Do you wanna open for Oasis?' And I was like, 'Are you kidding me?'"

Power went on to recall how Liam then grabbed the phone and started telling him that he wanted the tour to "open with rock and roll" then he began singing the band's Finetime song back to him.

"Anybody who knows Liam knows he's a very very funny guy and his spirit is... he's honest. He's a very honest spirit and that's what's beautiful about him. And, you know, he gave me a big beautiful monologue about how great it's going to be and [said] 'Do you wanna do it?' And I was interjecting with, 'Of course I wanna do it Liam!'"

"They were really really excited," he revealed. "And he said, 'I've just come off the phone with R Kid Noel, and Richard and yourselves are going to do it and Noel's up for it'."

On the band's immediate reaction to the news, he looked back: "It was just an amazing feeling. I mean. Everyone in the room has stopped dead. And they're all looking and they're all like (open mouthed). Just stopped in motion. Just as the phone call's finishing I was like, 'We've got the Oasis tour' and the place erupts.

"We were over the moon. We were in shock and I felt very proud because it was like our peers, the biggest band in the world were giving a massive nod to CAST... and think that really authenticated the legacy of the band".

