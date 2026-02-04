Watch Jason Momoa and his band cover Oasis at surprise Manchester show

Jason Momoa with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The Aquaman star performed the band's fan favourite F***in' In The Bushes with his band ÖOF TATATÁ while in Manchester over the weekend.

Jason Momoa has covered Oasis at a surprise gig in Manchester.

The Aquaman star was visiting the northern city over the weekend, where he celebrated the UK launch of Meili Vodka- his new premium spirits range.

Momoa, was spotted in a Manchester United shirt watching the football team at Old Trafford as they beat Fulham 3-2 and also out at famous sites around the city.

The Game Of Thrones star also visited Louis venue at Hardman Square, taking to the stage with his band ÖOF TATATÁ to deliver a variety of covers.

Once such cover was a performance of F***in’ In The Bushes, which he introduced as a "song from Manchester," which he admitted they'd just "learned it right now".

Watch them perform the Standing on the Shoulder of Giants album opener below:

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa covering OASIS' Fuckin In The Bushes in Manchester last Sunday pic.twitter.com/Ue8Ogzn0Mj — Oasis World (@oasisworld_) February 4, 2026

Momoa is a huge music lover and is often seen attending gigs and festivals across the UK as well as getting stuck into mosh pits with regular crowds.

Last year he hosted Ozzy Osbourne's final show at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning concert at Aston Villa's Villa Park.

Speaking to BirminghamLive on Tuesday (3rd February) about how much Ozzy and Black Sabbath mean to him, Momoa said: "It's as simple as music. I love Sabbath. I love Ozzy. I love everything that he inspired".

The Wrecking Crew actor also revealed he had a meeting with the Prince of Darkness weeks before he died and suggested it was an "amazing" but deeply personal and private experience.

"I would love to tell you [what we spoke about, but] man that's between me and Ozzy," he said. "It was amazing."

