Oasis issue urgent warning over Live ’27 ticket code scams ahead of sales
24 September 2026, 15:02 | Updated: 24 September 2026, 16:13
The Manchester band have been made aware of possible scams and have warned fans to remain vigilant.
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Oasis hit the headlines last week when they announced their Live '27 dates.
The tour - which includes gigs across the UK, Ireland, the United States and Europe - will also see Liam and Noel Gallagher play five dates at Celtic Park, 11 dates at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, two shows at Slane Castle and now an epic six nights at Knebworth.
Fans were instructed to enter a registration process at oasisnet.com and now are waiting to see if they will be among the lucky ones to receive a code. Now the band have issued a warning to fans to be well of scammers who are attempting to capitalise on their desperation for tickets.
Taking to social media on Wednesday (23rd September), the band shared a post, which was captioned: "With code emails due to be sent out over the next few days, please read this post carefully and be aware of potential Oasis Live ’27 ticket scams."
The posts itself reads: "IMPORTANT: WE HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF POSSIBLE OASIS TICKET SCAMS".
It adds: "As ticket information and unique code are about to be distributed, please remain vigilant. Scammers may attempt to impersonate Oasis, our mailing list or our ticketing partners.
"Anyone promising you a code that does not come directly from Oasis is not genuine. Please do not accept a code that is not sent by oasis@openstageit.com. Any codes that are offered for sale are fraudulent and will not enable you to buy tickets.
"Code emails will be sent only between Thursday 24th September and Sunder 27th September."
Read more:
- Oasis Live '27 at Knebworth: Transport, Camping, Hospitality & Accessibility plans announced
- What Oasis album was released in 1995? Searches spike on Google as fans register for Live '27 dates
Meanwhile, the first Oasis email codes have started filtering through to lucky fans with instructions along with an assigned gig location, ticket sale date and time. Codes do not guarantee tickets, which are limited and subject to availability.
The onsales will be staggered across three days. See the full details below.
When will Oasis Live '27 ticket codes be sent?
- Between Thursday 24th and Sunday 27th September 2026. As published on oasisnet.com, if you have been selected to buy an Oasis Live '27 ticket, a unique code and full details of how to buy tickets will be sent to the email address and name fans registered with.
- Fans have been warned to keep an eye on their junkboxes for the email in this time period and to also be aware of emails from scammers.
- The special ticket sales will take place across Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th September, so fans who are invited to buy tickets for the Sunday sale, may not get a unique code until much later in the weekend.
Oasis announces their 2027 world tour
What we know about the Oasis Live '27 ticket sale so far:
- In the UK, the Oasis Live '27 sale will take place across 25th, 26th and 27th September with three onsale windows on each day.
- Only fans with an email, containing their unique ticket sale code can be in with a chance of buying tickets.
- Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.
- The ticket sale promises to be as "fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans".
- Standard ticket prices will be fixed and will range between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees. See the breakdown of UK & Ireland ticket costs below.
- Further details can be found at oasisinet.com.
Read more:
- Oasis Live '27 ticket prices: How much will UK & Ireland tickets cost?
- Richard Ashcroft confirms return for Oasis Live '27: "Let’s do it again!"
See the Oasis Live '27 tour poster and dates below:
Oasis Live '27 tour dates:
- 21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA
- 03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA
- 10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS
- 11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS
- 16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA
- 17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA
- 23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE
See the Oasis Live '27 tour dates:
MAY:
- 21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
- 29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK
JUNE:
- 04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
- 26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM
JULY:
- 02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA
- 03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA
- 06 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA - NEW DATE ADDED
- 10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS
- 11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS
- 16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA
- 17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA
- 20 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE - RESCHEDULED DATE
- 23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE
- 26 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO - NEW DATE ADDED
- 29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO
- 30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO
AUGUST:
- 10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM
- 13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM
- 14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM
- 20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM
- 21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM
- 24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM
SEPTEMBER:
- 04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND
- 05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND
- 11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 25 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED
- 26 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED
- 29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO
- 30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO
- 10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM
- 13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM
- 14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM
- 20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM
- 21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM
- 24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM
- 04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND
- 05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND
- 11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
- 19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK
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