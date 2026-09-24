Oasis issue urgent warning over Live ’27 ticket code scams ahead of sales

Liam and Noel Gallagher pose for Oasis Live '27 announcement. Picture: Joshua Halling

The Manchester band have been made aware of possible scams and have warned fans to remain vigilant.

By Jenny Mensah

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Oasis hit the headlines last week when they announced their Live '27 dates.

The tour - which includes gigs across the UK, Ireland, the United States and Europe - will also see Liam and Noel Gallagher play five dates at Celtic Park, 11 dates at Manchester's Etihad Stadium, two shows at Slane Castle and now an epic six nights at Knebworth.

Fans were instructed to enter a registration process at oasisnet.com and now are waiting to see if they will be among the lucky ones to receive a code. Now the band have issued a warning to fans to be well of scammers who are attempting to capitalise on their desperation for tickets.

Taking to social media on Wednesday (23rd September), the band shared a post, which was captioned: "With code emails due to be sent out over the next few days, please read this post carefully and be aware of potential Oasis Live ’27 ticket scams."

The posts itself reads: "IMPORTANT: WE HAVE BEEN MADE AWARE OF POSSIBLE OASIS TICKET SCAMS".

It adds: "As ticket information and unique code are about to be distributed, please remain vigilant. Scammers may attempt to impersonate Oasis, our mailing list or our ticketing partners.

"Anyone promising you a code that does not come directly from Oasis is not genuine. Please do not accept a code that is not sent by oasis@openstageit.com. Any codes that are offered for sale are fraudulent and will not enable you to buy tickets.

"Code emails will be sent only between Thursday 24th September and Sunder 27th September."

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Meanwhile, the first Oasis email codes have started filtering through to lucky fans with instructions along with an assigned gig location, ticket sale date and time. Codes do not guarantee tickets, which are limited and subject to availability.

The onsales will be staggered across three days. See the full details below.

When will Oasis Live '27 ticket codes be sent?

Between Thursday 24th and Sunday 27th September 2026. As published on oasisnet.com, if you have been selected to buy an Oasis Live '27 ticket, a unique code and full details of how to buy tickets will be sent to the email address and name fans registered with.

Fans have been warned to keep an eye on their junkboxes for the email in this time period and to also be aware of emails from scammers.

The special ticket sales will take place across Friday 25th, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th September, so fans who are invited to buy tickets for the Sunday sale, may not get a unique code until much later in the weekend.

Oasis announces their 2027 world tour

What we know about the Oasis Live '27 ticket sale so far:

In the UK, the Oasis Live '27 sale will take place across 25th, 26th and 27th September with three onsale windows on each day.

Only fans with an email, containing their unique ticket sale code can be in with a chance of buying tickets.

Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.

The ticket sale promises to be as "fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans".

Standard ticket prices will be fixed and will range between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees. See the breakdown of UK & Ireland ticket costs below.

Further details can be found at oasisinet.com.

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See the Oasis Live '27 tour poster and dates below:

Oasis add fresh Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

See the Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

MAY:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

JUNE:

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

JULY:

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

06 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA - NEW DATE ADDED

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

20 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE - RESCHEDULED DATE

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

26 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO - NEW DATE ADDED

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

AUGUST:

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

SEPTEMBER:

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

25 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED

26 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK - NEW DATE ADDED

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

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