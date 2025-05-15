Radio X launches radio station dedicated to Oasis

Say Hello to Radio X Oasis!

Radio X Oasis will play non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7 - here's how to listen and how you can get involved.

It's official - Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7!

To celebrate the legacy, spirit, and reunion of Oasis, Radio X - home to huge indie and rock tunes - has announced the launch of a pop-up radio station entirely dedicated to the band.

Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years.

It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK.

Fans are able to listen to Oasis’ extensive and legendary discography on the station including huge hits including Wonderwall and Live Forever, fan favourites such as Slide Away and Acquiesce, much-loved B-Sides like Half The World Away and The Masterplan, plus archived live tracks recorded exclusively for Radio X.

The station will take a trip into the Radio X interview archives to dig out chats with Noel, Liam and other Oasis band members and present curated shows including Oasis-themed Top 10s, Chilled hours, 90s and 00s dedicated shows, and the opportunity for fans to pick their ideal set list.

As the reunion tour draws closer, Radio X Oasis will bring listeners all the latest updates on The Oasis Live '25 Tour and soundtracking the build up as fans prepare for the ultimate gigs this Summer.

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio said: “Launching Radio X Oasis feels like the ultimate way to celebrate this unforgettable chapter in music history. There’s no band like Oasis, and no audience more passionate — in the words of the band themselves: "the guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The wait is over." And now we’re thrilled to bring this moment to life for our listeners with a dedicated radio station. It's just rock'n'roll.”

Oasis, one of the biggest bands in history, revolutionised rock music with a string of seminal albums and era-defining gigs. Last year the Gallagher brothers officially announced their long-awaited reunion, with tour dates marking their first shows in 16 years.

The Oasis Live '25 Tour will see Oasis come together for a total of 41 shows across the UK, Ireland, North America, Asia, Australia and South America.

Oasis' enduring legacy and devoted fan base remains unparalleled across the generations. Last month Live Forever by Oasis was voted as the best British song of all time by Radio X listeners in the station’s 10th annual Best Of British poll, with another four Oasis tracks making up the top 10.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Radio X Oasis shows will include:

Oasis Top 10s

Take some time to sample an expertly-curated playlist from the experts at Radio X.

B-Sides & More

Radio X Oasis dips into those classic Gallagher b-sides and rifles through the deep cuts with a connoisseur's collection.

Oasis Chilled

Start a revolution from your bed with the best downtempo tunes in the Oasis catalogue.

The Radio X Oasis Live Archive

Radio X delves into the audio archive to dig out some classic, exclusive performances.

All 90s

Radio X Oasis relives the classic Britpop era of the iconic Manchester band, from Definitely Maybe to Be Here Now.

All 00s

New Millennium, new Oasis: take a trip through the band's 2000s catalogue, from Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants to Dig Out Your Soul.