When did Oasis last play a live show in Manchester?

Noel and Liam Gallagher on the Dig Out Your Soul tour in 2009. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc/Bang Media International/Alamy Stock Photo

It's been sixteen long years since Liam and Noel Gallagher last performed together in their home city: here's what they played last time around.

On Friday 11th July 2025, Oasis will make their live return Manchester, playing the first of five nights at Heaton Park in Prestwich.

It's been sixteen long years since Liam and Noel Gallagher performed on the same stage in their home city - and coincidentally the last time they visited Manchester together was for a similar run of shows at the same location.

In the summer of 2009, Oasis played a trio of huge concerts at Heaton Park, performing to roughly 210,000 fans across three nights: 4th, 6th and 7th June.

The Dig Out Your Soul era line-up of Oasis announce their Wembley Stadium dates, 9th April 2008: Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher, Andy Bell. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

These shows marked the first British stop of the summer leg of the Dig Out Your Soul tour, which would continue to Sunderland's City Of Light Stadium, Cardiff's Millennium Stadium (the scene of their long-awaited return in July 2025), Edinburgh's Murrayfield Stadium and three nights at Wembley.

The tour was due to end in August 2009 with some European festival dates, but matters came to head backstage at V Festival in Chelmsford on the 23rd of that month and the rest of the tour was cancelled..

Liam Gallagher on the Dig Out Your Soul tour, playing Roskilde Festival, 3rd July 2009. Picture: AP Photo/POLFOTO, Tariq Mikkel Khan

When the Oasis tour rolled back into Manchester on 4th June, the date was seen as a return to the massive shows of their Britpop heyday - but for the first show, there would be problems afoot.

After support bands Twisted Wheel, Reverend & The Makers and Kasabian, Oasis hit the stage with their usual supreme confidence, but halfway through the first song, Rock 'N' Roll Star, the electrical generators failed suddenly, cutting the sound abruptly.

Fans at the first of three Oasis shows at Heaton Park, 4th June 2009. Picture: Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty

The band struck up into the second song, which was Lyla, but again the power cut out, with the video screens plunged into darkness. A delay of nearly 40 minutes then followed, before the band reappeared.

Noel Gallagher then pronounced that the gig would be free, with full refunds promised - and anyone who applied received a cheque from the "Oasis Bank of Burnage" apparently signed by both Liam and Noel!

Patient fans are updated about the power outage during Oasis performance at Heaton Park, 4th June 2009. Picture: Andy Sheppard/Redferns/Getty

The set that followed included crowd-pleasers like The Masterplan, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Wonderwall, and - getting an airing for the first time in eight years - the tour debut of Roll With It.

The band also included a number of tracks from their last album to date, Dig Out Your Soul, including The Shock Of The Lightning, Falling Down and the philosophical Liam tune, I'm Outta Time.

Noel Gallagher performing at the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, 3rd July 2009. Picture: Alamy

The setlist for all three Heaton Park shows was essentially the same, culminating in Oasis' traditional Beatles cover, I Am The Walrus.

It was with that classic song that Oasis bade a temporary farewell to Manchester. Although both Noel and Liam have played the city as solo artists, Heaton Park will welcome the brothers back on Friday 11th July, with their first song most likely being the (What's The Story) Morning Glory opener, Hello.

Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis at the Roskilde Festival, 3rd July 2009. Picture: Alamy

Oasis - Manchester Heaton Park setlist 7th June 2009

Intro: F**kin' in the Bushes

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Lyla

The Shock of the Lightning

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Roll With It

To Be Where There's Life

Waiting for the Rapture

The Masterplan

Songbird

Slide Away

Morning Glory

My Big Mouth

The Importance of Being Idle

Half the World Away

I'm Outta Time

Wonderwall

Live Forever

Supersonic

Encore: