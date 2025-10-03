Oasis guitarist Bonehead reveals prostate cancer diagnosis

Oasis guitarist Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs on at their Wembley show. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The rhythm guitarist and co-founder of the Manchester band has told fans he will have to miss the next leg of the band's reunion tour.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Jenny Mensah

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer and has been undergoing treatment.

The Oasis rhythm guitarist and band's co-founding member took to Instagram on Friday (3rd October) to share the news that though he's responding well to treatment, he will miss the band's shows in Asia and Australia in order to continue the "next phase" of his care.

"Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer," his statement began. "The good news is I'm responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour. Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I'll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney."

The Champagne Supernova rocker added: "I'm really sad to be missing these shows but I'm feeling good and will be back ready to go in time for South America. Have an amazing time if you're if you're going this month and i'll see. you back onstage with the band in November."

See his post below:

Plenty of love has been shown for the guitarist so far after releasing his statement, with Liam Gallagher's daughter Molly writing in the comments: "Sending love!

Meanwhile, Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs exclaimed: "We love you so much bonehead!"

Radio X's own Polly James wrote: "All the love and all the best with the treatment, Bonehead. What an incredible summer you gave us. We can’t welcome you back next year".

The musician's latest news comes just after Oasis wrapped the UK leg of their Live '25 dates, which ended with a duo of shows at Wembley Stadium on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th September.

Read more:

Bonehead previously revealed he was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2022 and opened up to Radio X about his recovery.

Speaking while co-hosting our Bonehead's Bank Holiday show back in May 2023, he said: "Yeah I got the all clear, I finished treatment.

"I was diagnosed last year sort of March with tonsil cancer, so it was tough, a tough year to say the least, but finished treatment on June 24th. Three months after that I got the all-clear.

He went on: "I’m under the care of the Christie Hospital, which is the cancer hospital up in Manchester. For the next five years I’m under their care, which is the best care."

Bonehead reflects on tonsil cancer battle

Read more: