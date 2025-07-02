Gene Gallagher kind of predicted the Oasis reunion back in 2024...

Gene Gallagher with Oasis brothers Liam and Noel inset. Picture: Daniel Boczarski/Redferns/ Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The son of Liam Gallagher celebrates his 24th birthday today, but do you remember when he almost predicted the Oasis reunion?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Liam Gallagher's son Gene is 24 years old today (2nd July).

The son the Oasis frontman shares with ex-wife and All Saints singer Nicole Appleton was likely in the dark just like Noel's daughter Anaïs when it came to the brothers' big reunion announcement, but do you remember when he accurately predicted it could happen fairly soon?

Let's look back at the moment below...

Back in early August 2024, Gene sat down for an interview with The Times to discuss everything from his new band VILLANELLE to his thoughts on whether dad and his uncle Noel would reform the Britpop band.

Asked if the thought the Manchester band could reunite, he told the publication: "It’s nothing to do with me…I mean, will they? I don’t know."

Quizzed specifically if he knew about a possible reunion and had been sworn to silence, he added: “No. I get the feeling my dad wants it, too. Let’s hope it happens. It’s easier to speak about after a couple of pints".

During the chat, Gene also confirmed that he "would love" the estranged Gallagher brothers to make it happen and that he'd even joked with his cousin Anaïs about them staging an intervention for their dads, but he added that they were "too smart for that”.

"She knows what her dad’s like and I know what my dad’s like," said the rocker, adding: "Hey, we’re a big happy family everyone.

"It’s nothing to do with us."

Less than a month later on 27th August 2024, Liam and Noel Gallagher shared the news that they had - in fact - buried the hatchet and were plotting a huge reunion tour for 2025.

Was it Gallagher intuition perhaps? Or he was showing off the family's great sense of humour? Either way, he was right on the money and we're sure he'll be grinning ear to ear when his dad and uncle finally take to the stage this week.

The band are set to play Cardiff Principality Stadium this Friday 4th July and they will play a second date at the venue the day after, before heading up to their hometown of Manchester for their first set of shows at Heaton Park.

Oasis have also launched a Live '25 map experience, which will allow their fans to "explore curated tour city hotspots, from iconic Oasis landmarks to Live ‘25 events."

Find out more here.

Oasis UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

Oasis: the road to the reunion

