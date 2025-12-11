Gem Archer on more Oasis live dates: "Anything could happen"

Gem Archer and Liam and Noel Gallagher performing with Oasis at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on 6th September 2025. Picture: Kevin Winter/Rich Polk/Variety via Getty Images

However, the guitarist says that Noel has told him "No rest for the immensely talented"!

Gem Archer has said "anything could happen" regarding the future of Oasis following the Live '25 Tour.

The Mancunian legends reunited in July for their first tour in 16 years and after the dates ended in São Paulo, Brazil last month, Archer was asked about what's next for the band - but he claims he doesn't know "anything about what’s coming up".

However, he did reveal: "Noel has said, ‘No rest for the immensely talented,’ so take that how you want."

“Anything could happen, which could include nothing," Archer told Guitar World in a new interview. "If stuff was happening, I think I might already know about it, if you know what I mean? It’s not something you just flick on.”

Reflecting on the Oasis reunion, Gem said: “It’s the weirdest thing. It’s all a blur.

"We’ve all said that we won’t know what this was ‘till next year. When all the wheels stop spinning, you know, there’s just so much to take on board. It really was a bit of a whirlwind, you know?”

Archer's comments come after frontman Liam Gallagher suggested there are no plans to tour again in 2026.

The frontman claimed at the weekend there will be "nothing going on next year" for him - other than the World Cup, adding that he doesn't have "snizzle to do until 2027".

Whether this means there will be no further Oasis activity until that year remains to be seen, but Gallagher was quite adamant when asked about some hotly-rumoured Knebworth shows for Oasis. "ITS NOT HAPPENING," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).