Gem Archer says Oasis reunion setlist was originally four songs longer

The Oasis guitarist, who joined the band on the Live '25 dates this year, has reflected on the epic dates.

Gem Archer has revealed the Oasis reunion setlist initially had four more tracks on it.

The legendary Britpop band embarked on their Live '25 tour this year, which saw them play 41 shows across the globe, joined by Archer as one of their three guitarists on stage.

Speaking to Guitar World, the musician - who featured in line-ups for Oasis, Beady Eye and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - reflected on the dates and revealed there was originally more bangers planned for the band's 23-track setlist.

Speaking about the Gallagher's meticulously planned shows, which kept the same order throughout, he revealed: "The boys had been sorting it out for ages. It got amended; we’d started with, I think, 27 songs, and it ended up being 23."

Quizzed on what it was like seeing Noel and Liam come together again, Archer recalled that it was like they'd "never split up" but wasn't "lovey dovey" as the band got down to the serious business of practicing their songs.

:"I hadn’t seen them together until the first day we all rehearsed,' he revealed. "Just looking over and seeing them like five feet apart; it really felt like we’d never split up. But of course I’ve got a guitar in my hand, we’ve got stuff to get on with, so that was it. It wasn’t all lovey-dovey or, “What do you want for Christmas?” or any of that stuff! It was serious business we were getting down to."

In the same interview, Archer said that he believed "anything could happen" when it comes to the future of the band after their live dates.

Revealing the words of the band's chief songwriter himself, he revealed: "Noel has said, ‘No rest for the immensely talented,’ so take that how you want."

“Anything could happen, which could include nothing," Archer added. "If stuff was happening, I think I might already know about it, if you know what I mean? It’s not something you just flick on.”

Oasis walk out at Wembley for last Live '25 UK show

Archer's comments do seem to align with Liam Gallagher's latest assertion that there's no plans for Oasis to tour until 2027.

The frontman claimed last weekend there will be "nothing going on next year" for him - other than the World Cup, adding that he doesn't have "snizzle to do until 2027".

Whether this means there will be no further Oasis activity until that year remains to be seen, but Gallagher was quite adamant when asked about some hotly-rumoured Knebworth shows for Oasis, posting "ITS NOT HAPPENING" on X (formerly Twitter).

ITS NOT HAPPENING — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

