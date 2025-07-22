Oasis outdoor exhibition launched in Wembley Park ahead of the band's London shows

Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher captured in 1994. Picture: Kevin Cummins

By Jenny Mensah

To celebrate the Britpop band's run of shows in the capital, Brothers: Liam and Noel Through the Lens of Kevin Cummins comes to Wembley Stadium this week.

Ahead of Oasis' reunion shows at London's Wembley Stadium kicking off this week, a new outdoor exhibition in Wembley Park has been launched celebrating the Gallagher brothers early rise to fame.

Brothers: Liam and Noel Through the Lens of Kevin Cummins is an open-air show featuring 20 large-scale photographs taken in 1994 by the legendary photographer.

The portraits - which are displayed across Wembley Park, including in locations outside Wembley Stadium and Olympic Way - will give the public the chance to see a different side to the brothers as they prepare to watch them reunite on stage at the national stadium for the first time in just over 16 years.

Have a look at some of the large-scale photos below:

An example of some of the large-scale photos displayed at Wembley Park. Picture: Kevin Cummins

As a press release explains: "The exhibition features over 20 large-format photographs displayed across landmark locations in Wembley Park — including opposite Wembley Stadium, the OVO Arena Wembley - venues the Gallaghers themselves have headlined throughout their careers - and along iconic Olympic Way (or ‘Wembley Way’, as known to fans across the world). Shot across various months in 1994, just before the release of Definitely Maybe, the images capture Liam and Noel at a formative moment in their rise to fame."

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher displayed in Wembley Park. Picture: Kevin Cummins

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher displayed in Wembley Park. Picture: Kevin Cummins

Many of the images in the exhibition were first brought together for Cummins’ recent book Oasis: The Masterplan, which gives fans a previously unseen look at the Manchester brothers over ‘twelve months of seismic change that cemented the identity of Oasis’ as described by the author. While the book tells the broader story of that year, Brothers narrows in on the emotional core — the relationship between two brothers navigating their way through the eye of a cultural storm.

The exhibition includes images from Oasis’s first-ever studio session at Sly Street Studio in February 1994, with Liam in a vintage jumper and Adidas trackies. Other shots capture Noel alone in Amsterdam after the rest of the band was deported for fighting Chelsea fans on a ferry, and the Gallaghers leaping onto the back of a No.73 bus in central London. There are candid hotel-room moments from their early UK tour, a full-band portrait taken in the rubbish-strewn alleys of Manchester’s Back George Street, and the now-iconic portraits of the brothers in Manchester City shirts — which of course bear the word Brother, who were their sponsors at the time.

Members of the public view Kevin Cummins' Oasis photos photos in Wembley Park. Picture: Kevin Cummins/Press

Kevin Cummins said of the exhibition: "When the Oasis album, Morning Glory, was released in 1995, we were all living in Oasis world. In every bar, shop, restaurant, football stadium, even the sound floating down the street through open windows, this album was the soundtrack to Britain for at least six months. I never thought I’d see anything like it again, but here we are; back in Oasis world again. It’s the most exciting event of the year, and we’re lucky enough to be part of it. The gigs will be great. The mood is great, and I love the idea that those of us who were there first time round, are sharing it with excited younger fans who are seeing the band for the first time."

Oasis continue their Live '25 dates with seven Wembley dates, which kick off this Friday 25th July. See where else they're headed below...

Oasis Live '25 remaining UK & Ireland dates:

JULY 2025:

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

