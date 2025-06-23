What did Oasis play at their first Glastonbury headline set in 1995?

Liam and Noel Gallagher performing at Oasis' first Glastonbury headline set on Friday 23rd June 1995. Picture: Rob Watkins/Alamy

Thirty years ago today, the Gallaghers topped the bill at Glastonbury Festival for the first time - here's what the crowd heard during that landmark set.

On this day 30 years ago, Oasis chalked up another milestone: they headlined Glastonbury festival for the first time.

The Gallaghers had performed a short set on the NME stage the previous year, but in the space of twelve months, they'd released their iconic debut album Definitely Maybe and had scored their first Number 1 single with Some Might Say. They were now Glastonbury headline material, topping the bill at the festival's 25th anniversary event alongside The Stone Roses and The Cure (although that Saturday night would turn out very differently, with Pulp replacing the Roses at the last minute).

Liam Gallagher performing at Oasis' first Glastonbury headline set on Friday 23rd June 1995. Picture: Rob Watkins/Alamy

Three decades ago, Glastonbury festival wasn't quite the iconic, world-beating event it is in the 21st Century. The event was at that point still being booked by Michael Eavis and his wife Jean, with a low-key, spiritual philosophy that remained the same as it had been back during the first festival back in 1970. But things were about to change, very quickly.

Glastonbury 1995 marked the 25th anniversary of the festival - but without the iconic Pyramid Stage, which had burned down the previous year. Picture: Rob Watkins/Alamy

Since 1994, the festival had been televised by Channel 4, and the following year followed the same pattern. But, in a stark contrast to the wall-to-wall coverage that we expect in 2025, 4 Goes To Glastonbury was stripped across the three days with a half hour show at 6pm on Friday evening and a two-hour selection of highlights at 11.pm. Meanwhile, over on Radio 1, John Peel's usual Radio 1 programme came live from Worthy Farm.

This sporadic TV coverage paved the way for the BBC to take over broadcasting from Glastonbury in 1997, which in turn brought the delights of the festival to a wider audience...

Liam Gallagher and Bonehead onstage at Glastonbury, 23rd June 1995. Bonehead was celebrating his 30th birthday that day! Picture: Rob Watkins/Alamy

While Oasis topped the bill on the main stage on Friday night at Glastonbury, it wasn't the beloved Pyramid Stage. The iconic structure had burned down a week before the 1994 event was due to start, so a replacement was hastily put together and the same arrangement was in place for '95. The Pyramid Stage would return in 2000 just in time for David Bowie's memorable headline set.

Oasis - Live at Glastonbury 1995 1080p

While leaning into material from the debut album Definitely Maybe (including Shakermaker, Live Forever and Supersonic (which had to be restarted due to sound issues), the band previewed their forthcoming second LP (What's The Story) Morning Glory? with the setlist including the title track, the recent Number 1 single Some Might Say, Don't Look Back In Anger, The Swamp Song and the opening track Hello.

Liam Gallagher with his tambourine around his neck, onstage at Glastonbury 1995. Picture: Rob Watkins/Alamy

Incredibly, Oasis didn't play Wonderwall, little realising it would be a monster hit a few months later, and their new song Roll With It was not yet associated with the "Battle Of Britpop" that was just around the corner...

Oasis Slide Away Glastonbury 1995 Best Live Version

Oasis - Glastonbury Festival setlist 23rd June 1995

The Swamp Song

Acquiesce

Supersonic

Hello

Some Might Say

Roll With It

Shakermaker

Slide Away

(It's Good) To Be Free

Morning Glory

Cigarettes And Alcohol

I Am The Walrus

Encore: