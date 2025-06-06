Oasis fans called to submit stories for upcoming Live 25 film
6 June 2025, 11:00 | Updated: 6 June 2025, 11:06
Fans have been asked to share an Oasis song that has "deep meaning" for them to be used in the forthcoming film.
Oasis fans are being asked to contribute to the upcoming Live 25 documentary.
Earlier this year, it was announced that the band's reunion tour would be captured in a film from Magna Studios and produced by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight.
Now, the film - directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who are known for the LCD Soundsystem doc Shut Up And Play The Hits and the '00s NYC music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom - are asking fans to share if there's a song from the Manchester band that has a deep meaning for them.
“We are asking people all over the world if there is a particular Oasis song that has deep meaning for you. A song that tells the story of a life changing moment, a love, a loss, a heartbreak, or a break for freedom,” the studio said.
“Whatever the Oasis song, whatever the story – tell us…”
Magna Studios confirmed the news of Live 25 back in March, writing: "We’re excited to share with the world that magna studios is producing the official Oasis film following the announcement of their 2025 reunion tour."
The last official Oasis films were Supersonic, the 2016 documentary about the band's career, which was directed by Mat Whitecross and 2021's Knebworth 1996, which depicted the Gallagher brothers' pair of monumental shows at the height of Britpop.
The news comes after Liam Gallagher confirmed he had finally joined rehearsals with the band and that they were sounding great.
After teasing he would join the Britpop legends "in a few" weeks, Liam appears to have finally joined proceedings, and has confirmed that the band are sounding "f***ing filthy".
We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded fucking FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything LG x— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025
When a follower asked him if he was nervous during practice session, he responded: "Dont be ridiculous (sic),".
Did you sound amazing?— Hannah 😊 (@HDM29166981) June 3, 2025
To another fan who asked Liam if it was "emotional" rehearsing with the band again, the Manchester rocker replied: "No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do".
No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025
The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November.
All UK and Ireland shows, which are sold out, will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.
Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to all-things Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7!
Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years.
It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher.
Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK.
Radio X Oasis is available now, across the UK on DAB digital radio, Global Player, the official Radio X app, your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), and on iOS or Android.
See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:
July 2025
- 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
- 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
- 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
- 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium
August 2025
- 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
- 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
- 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
- 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
- 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
- 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
September 2025
- 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
- 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
- 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
- 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium
October 2025
- 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
November 2025
- 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
- Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
- 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
- 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
- 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
