Oasis fans called to submit stories for upcoming Live 25 film

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

Fans have been asked to share an Oasis song that has "deep meaning" for them to be used in the forthcoming film.

Oasis fans are being asked to contribute to the upcoming Live 25 documentary.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the band's reunion tour would be captured in a film from Magna Studios and produced by Peaky Blinders creator Stephen Knight.

Now, the film - directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace, who are known for the LCD Soundsystem doc Shut Up And Play The Hits and the '00s NYC music documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom - are asking fans to share if there's a song from the Manchester band that has a deep meaning for them.

“We are asking people all over the world if there is a particular Oasis song that has deep meaning for you. A song that tells the story of a life changing moment, a love, a loss, a heartbreak, or a break for freedom,” the studio said.

“Whatever the Oasis song, whatever the story – tell us…”

Magna Studios confirmed the news of Live 25 back in March, writing: "We’re excited to share with the world that magna studios is producing the official Oasis film following the announcement of their 2025 reunion tour."

The last official Oasis films were Supersonic, the 2016 documentary about the band's career, which was directed by Mat Whitecross and 2021's Knebworth 1996, which depicted the Gallagher brothers' pair of monumental shows at the height of Britpop.

The news comes after Liam Gallagher confirmed he had finally joined rehearsals with the band and that they were sounding great.

After teasing he would join the Britpop legends "in a few" weeks, Liam appears to have finally joined proceedings, and has confirmed that the band are sounding "f***ing filthy".

We have LIFT OFF Rastas sounded fucking FILTHY I’ll tell thee that there for hardly anything LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025

When a follower asked him if he was nervous during practice session, he responded: "Dont be ridiculous (sic),".

Did you sound amazing? — Hannah 😊 (@HDM29166981) June 3, 2025

To another fan who asked Liam if it was "emotional" rehearsing with the band again, the Manchester rocker replied: "No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do".

No time to get emotional we have a lot of catching up to do — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 3, 2025

The Oasis Live '25 reunion tour kicks off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July and winds up in São Paulo, Brazil on 23rd November.

All UK and Ireland shows, which are sold out, will feature special guests Richard Ashcroft and Cast.

Radio X has launched a radio station dedicated to all-things Oasis, playing non-stop supersonic anthems 24/7!

Radio X Oasis is a must-listen for any fan of the legendary Manchester band, this station is definitely not maybe the best thing to happen to your speakers in years.

It's a celebration of one of Britain’s most influential bands and will soundtrack the Summer for fans of Liam and Noel Gallagher.

Radio X Oasis is available to listen to now, streaming live on Global Player, the official Radio X app, and DAB digital radio across the UK.

Radio X Oasis is available across the UK on DAB digital radio, and on Global Player, the official Radio X app, on your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), iOS or Android device. Picture: Radio X

Radio X Oasis is available now, across the UK on DAB digital radio, Global Player, the official Radio X app, your smart speaker (“play Radio X Oasis”), and on iOS or Android.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

