Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger set for world premiere at Venice Film Festival

Noel and Liam Gallagher on night four at Wembley on their Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

The new film will chart Liam and Noel Gallagher's reunion and their epic return to the stage for the Oasis Live '25 tour.

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Oasis reunion tour documentary Don't Look Back In Anger is set to premiere at Venice International Film Festival.

The much-anticipated feature film - which documents Gallagher brothers' reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which saw them play 41 locations across the globe - will get its first outing at the 83rd installment of the historic festival this year.

Created by Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders, A Thousand Blows) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace (Shut Up And Play The Hits, Meet Me In The Bathroom), the documentary will open in select IMAX® and UK cinemas on 9th September, before streaming exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on Hulu and Disney+ in the U.S. later this year.

Watch the Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger official teaser trailer below, which was shared on 4th July:

Don't look back in anger trailer

A press release which promises "unprecedented access" and "never-before-seen footage," explains of the project: Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world."

It adds: "The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide."

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Knight says of the documentary: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in association with Sony Music Entertainment UK.

The producers are Sam Bridger (Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now, Meet Me in the Bathroom) and Guy Heeley (Locke, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man).

Executive producers for the film include Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Davud Karbassioun, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Thomas Benski, Isabel Davis, and Tim O’Shea, with Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather (Top Gun: Maverick, Belfast) and Tarn Willers (The Zone of Interest), cinematographer Haris Zambarloukos (Belfast, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), and editors George Cragg and Martina Zamolo leading the creative technical team.

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