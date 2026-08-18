Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger film trailer & poster revealed, with advance cinema tickets on sale

Oasis Documentary | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

By Jenny Mensah

The full official trailer has arrived for the the documentary, which charts Liam and Noel Gallagher reuniting for the epic Oasis Live '25 tour.

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The full length trailer for Oasis documentary Don't Look Back In Anger has been revealed.

Last month saw the first teaser drop, giving fans a small taste of what to expect from the film. Now they can enjoy all 2:06 minutes of the official trailer, which sees Noel and Liam Gallagher talk about burying the hatchet to reunite the legendary Britpop band.

Alongside the new trailer comes advance tickets to watch film in the US and Canada from 11th September here. Additional tickets can also be bought in the region for special limited IMAX Early Access Screenings in the region on Wednesday 9th September here.

Watch the full official trailer above and see its new film poster here:

The film poster for Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger documentary. Picture: Press

As in its previous teaser, Liam can be heard saying in the first few seconds of the clip: "The way it finished. Unacceptable. It didn't sit right with me, man."

"I just don't see myself on stage with Liam," says Noel soon after. "I don't really want to be going back with the tension. Will it fall apart again?"

As more and more epic clips of the band performing to fans across the world are shown, Noel can be heard saying: "The songs are one thing, but I'd forgotten what [Liam] means to people. I certainly wasn't prepared for the intense outpouring".

Liam adds: "You've gotta try and ignite something, you know what I mean?" to which Noel concludes: "You've got a chance to change the narrative of the band".

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The landmark two-hour film has been created by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

A synopsis for the project reads: "Oasis: Don’t Look Back In Anger charts Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, Oasis Live ‘25, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time. The film is an unapologetically uplifting account of the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and their fans across the world. The unique perspective includes rehearsal, backstage, and onstage access as well as the first joint interview with Noel and Liam in over 20 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations worldwide."

“The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation," Knight previously said of the documentary.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

See the first teaser for the documentary below:

Don’t Look Back In Anger | Official Documentary Teaser | In Cinemas September

The film will be open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which begins on Friday 11th September.

The doc will then be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

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