Deftones' Chino Moreno thinks Oasis songs "transcend time" and loves the fact Liam Gallagher thinks he's a dude

Deftones' Chino Moreno and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Ryan Bakerink/Getty, Simon Emmett

The Deftones frontman is a big fan of the Manchester band and believes they appeal to many generations just like his band.

Chino Moreno thinks Oasis' appeal transcends time and generations.

The Deftones frontman is a big fan of the Britpop band and told NME he plans to see them today (28th August) when their tour hits Chicago's Soldier field.

Though the My Own Summer rocker's own band is very different in genre to the Manchester legends, Moreno believes that they do have something in common.

Asked if Deftones have a secret sauce for being able to appeal to fans old and new, the 52-year-old rocker told the outlet: "The answer is that I don’t know. I would like to think that it is because we’ve written good songs that have stood the test of time and transcend generations.

“I can say that without sounding arrogant about Oasis, too: that’s why their shows are what they are and why they have this broad demographic there. They write great songs. I’m not saying we write as great a song as they do, but I’m saying that if you go through a catalogue, there are a handful of songs that transcend time."

Moreno also reacted to being described as "a dude" by none other than Liam Gallagher, and admitted that he had to make sure it meant the same thing in the UK as it does on his side of the pond.

He recalled to NME: “I had to ask [my PR] what that meant. I was like, ‘Is that good? Is that bad?’”

Upon realising it was a positive remark from the rocker,the Be Quiet And Drive (Far Away) singer added: "Awesome, I love it".

Oasis get ready to perform in Toronto

