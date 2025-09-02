Watch Oasis dedicate Live Forever to Minneapolis shooting victims at New Jersey show

Liam Gallagher of Oasis at East Rutherford, New Jersey on 31st August. Picture: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop legends paid tribute to those involved in the horrific event, which saw children targeted in an attack on the Annunciation Catholic school church.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oasis have paid tribute to the victims of the Minneapolis shooting.

The Gallagher brothers brought their Live '25 dates to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey for a duo of dates on 31st August and 1st September.

On their first night at the venue, the band shared their response to the horrific Minneapolis shooting, which saw two children murdered and injured at least a dozen more injured when a Robin Westman targeted the Annunciation Catholic Church.

As is often customary for the band, Liam Gallagher chose their Live Forever track to make their dedication, telling the crowds: "Right, I wanna dedicate this next tune to the kiddies in Minneapolis. Live Forever".

Watch footage of the moving moment they performed the 1994 single below:

[JSYL] Oasis LIVE - LIVE FOREVER at New York Metlife Stadium August 31st 2025

Read more:

It's not the only time Oasis have used their Live Forever single to pay tribute to those who have died during their reunion campaign.

Their first ever show, which took place at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 4th July, saw them dedicate the track to Liverpool F.C. footballer Diogo Jota, who had tragically died in a car crash the day before at just 28 years old.

A picture of the Portuguese footballer was shown on the main screen.

Dedicated to Diogo Jota, Oasis - Live Forever live Cardiff 04.07.2025

When playing their first show at London's Wembley Stadium, the band also reacted to the sad news of Black Sabbath icon Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on Tuesday 22nd July, aged 76.

Oasis pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at London's Wembley Stadium on 25th July. Picture: Radio X

On this occasion, the Prince of Darkness' image appeared on the screens after the band paid Live Forever, with Liam then aptly dedicating Rock 'N' Roll Star to the Heavy Metal legend, who had played a farewell homecoming show at Villa Park just three weeks earlier.

Oasis dedicates ‘Rock and Roll Star’ to Ozzy Osbourne tonight in Wembley #oasis #oasisreunion

Oasis continue their North American dates with two shows at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium this week, before heading to Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

The Manchester rockers will then return to London for two more UK shows at Wembley Stadium, before taking their Live '25 dates to Asia, Australia and South America.

See their remaining dates below:

Oasis live '25 remaining tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Read more: