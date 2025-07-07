Danny Dyer says he "lost control" at "emotional" first Oasis reunion show

7 July 2025, 18:15

Noel Gallagher, Danny Dyer and Liam Gallagher
Noel Gallagher, Danny Dyer and Liam Gallagher. Picture: Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/Alamy, SOPA Images Limited/Alamy Live News, Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP/Alamy

By Jenny Mensah

The Mr. Bigstuff star and cockney 'ardman has praised the Gallagher brothers after watching them in Cardiff last week.

Danny Dyer went to see Oasis on the first date of their reunion tour on in Cardiff on Friday 4th July and admitted he's still "recovering slightly" from the nostalgic shows.

"It was so emotional. It's amazing that they're back," he told Radio X's Toby Tarrant, who is standing in on The Chris Moyles Breakfast Show this week.

"I just wanted to see them walk out for the first time, he said of travelling to the Welsh capital for their first date. "Do you know what I mean? And they came out holding hands."

He went on: "It's a throwback for me. It's just like for most people that love them, the nostalgia of it all."

Speaking about the show itself, which took place at the Principality Stadium, the 47-year-old actor went on: "They did [23] songs, 2 hour set and [Liam Gallagher's] voice sounded great, but it was very... It's just an emotional thing, man. The good old days. When life was slightly simpler."

He added: "There was a lot of love and I think people just need to jump about and be lunatics and forget their woes slightly and there was some good people there and I just loved it. I just lost control."

Watch out full interview with the former EastEnders actor here:

Danny Dyer and Ryan Sampson on the success of Mr. Bigstuff!

Oasis are now set for a string of homecoming dates at Heaton Park, Manchester - kicking off their dates at the historic Prestwich Park and Gardens this Friday 11th July.

See the rest of the band's reunion dates below:

Oasis play Acquiesce on night 1 in Cardiff

Oasis UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates:

JULY 2025:

  • 11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

  • 2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)
  • 17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

  • 28th -London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)
  • 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

