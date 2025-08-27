Daniel Mays hopes Liam Gallagher lockdown encounter scores him Oasis reunion tickets

By Jenny Mensah

The Thursday Murder Club star - who is yet to see the band on their Live '25 dates has reminisced about the time he bumped into the Oasis frontman while running in the woods.

Daniel Mays have recalled his chance encounter with Liam Gallagher during the pandemic and issued a plea for Oasis reunion tickets.

The Thursday Murder Club actor visited Radio X and discussed everything from his role in the new adaptation to a certain famous fan.

Asked if he'd managed to see the Oasis Live '25 dates yet, he told Toby Tarrant, who is standing in on The Chris Moyles Show: "Sadly I haven’t."

The Mr Biggs star added that he had been promised tickets, but they'd fallen through, adding: "They’ve got... what... two more dates left at Wembley, so maybe?”

“I don’t mind where they are,” he went on. “Up in the gods or… Here’s me with a begging bowl.”

Watch the full interview above and the snippet with Liam Gallagher here:

Daniel Mays and Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Despite not being able to score a ticket yet, Mays did recall the time he met Liam Gallagher while out for a run during lockdown and was stunned when the rock star told him he was a fan of his role in 2020 thriller series White Lines.

"I was running in the woods, Highgate woods, and my son was with me Milo and it was very early. It was about half seven [in the morning] and I said ‘Mylo come on let’s do one hour’s exercise’ and we literally stepped into the woods and there was no one about.

"And there was this dude all in black. Literally a black cape and all of it. And this guy just stops in front of me and goes: [in Manchester accent] ‘Hey you alright mate. I know you. You’re Marcus from White Lines!’ And I was just like, Oh dear god it’s Liam!"

Despite the fact his son wasn't too fazed, Mays revealed he was stunned by the encounter and hopes that it could lead to him scoring a place to one of their two remaining Wembley dates next month.

He went on: “There was no one else about. I was completely starstruck. I was tongue-tied and Mylo comes wandering up and I said: ‘Look Mylo it’s Liam Gallagher’ and he was fast asleep and said, ‘Who?’ So that cut him down to size. But we had a great conversation and he just walked off, yeah. Amazing.”

When told that Liam listens to Radio X and could possibly hear his interview, he joked: “Liam throw me a bone,” adding: “Well he was a fan of White Lines so I’m halfway there!”

The Thursday Murder Club is available to stream from 28th August on Netflix.

