Oasis confirm 2027 tour announcement date with drone display over Etihad Stadium

Oasis tour announcement teaser lights up Manchester sky above Etihad Stadium. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have confirmed with a light display over their home town of Manchester that news can be expected next week.

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Oasis have lit up the Manchester Sky an update on their 2027 tour announcement.

After a full week of teasing, the Gallagher brothers have shared a drone light display above the Etihad Stadiun- the home of their beloved Man City F.C. to confirm that news of their forthcoming dates is set to drop on Monday 14th September from 4pm BST.

Watch the video of the full announcement below:

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As reported by Manchester Evening News, the 120 metres drone display - which spelled out the band's iconic logo followed by the date "14.09.26" and "4pm BST" appeared at 11pm as thousands of rock fans were pouring out of an Evanescence gig at the neighbouring Co-op Live arena.

The message appearing over the football ground all but confirms the Britpop band will play a 12-night residency at Etihad Stadium next year, as teased in the second of their teaser clips last week, which saw two lads playing football against a wall.

Elsewhere, the band appear to be teasing dates at Glasgow's Celtic Park as well as stops in Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome.

The latest teaser has fans guessing that the rockers are also headed to Boston, with some rumours circulating the Britpop legends are also set for a huge date in Las Vegas.

However, UK fans are still eagerly awaiting to hear if Liam and Noel will confirm dates at Knebworth, which will mark the first time they've returned there together since their duo of iconic dates in 1994.

Oasis have yet to hint at any dates in Ireland and fans have speculated they could be set for dates at Slane Castle in 2027. After all, it appears that it's open for business - with Fontaines D.C. booked to play the famous grounds next year.

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

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Meanwhile, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger was released in UK cinemas this week.

The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square this Monday (7th September) and celebrities stepped on black carpet to celebrate it.

Brothers Noel and Liam and band members Bonehead, Gem Archer and Andy Bell were in attendance, and while there was a somewhat of a rush to get into the cinema to experience the film on IMAX, one of the Gallagher brothers had time for a short-but-sweet interaction for us.

Asked by Radio X's Dan O'Connell to sum up the documentary in one word, the Manchester rocker quipped: "Expensive."

Watch our micro-moment with the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter below:

Watch the official trailer for Don't Look Back In Anger below:

Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger | Official Trailer | In Theaters September 11

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