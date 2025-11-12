Clint Boon wants Inspiral Carpets to support Oasis if Gallaghers return in 2026

Clint Boon wants to support Oasis if they tour next year!

By Jenny Mensah

The Inspiral Carpets legend has expressed his wish to join the Gallaghers if they extend their reunion dates next year.

Clint Boon wants Inspiral Carpets to join Oasis as a special guest "when" they announce reunion dates next year.

The legendary Manchester band embarked on their Live '25 tour dates in July and have been touring the globe with brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher at the helm ever since.

Now, the Inspiral Carpets legend - who Noel famously roadied for before he joined Oasis - admitted he's not had time to actually see the Gallaghers' reunion shows this year, but is looking to support the band in 2026.

Speaking on The Chris Moyles Show this morning, (12th November), Boon revealed: "I've been DJing before and after every gig, like doing pre-show and after-show parties, and I've just not had the chance to go to an actual gig yet.”

When Moyles joked that Noel could get him out to a show across the globe, he added: "I’m sure he would if I messaged him, but we're hoping the Inspirals get some supports next year. You know, when they come back next year.”

Watch our full interview with Clint Boon, where he talked Oasis, plus the Inspiral Carpets winter tour dates, above.

Inspiral Carpets' Clint Boon and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Ki Price/Getty Images, Simon Emmett

Speaking of the relationship between his band and the Britpop icons, the Saturn 5 legend added: "I'd like to share a stage with Oasis in this chapter, because it's where, at the beginning of their story, we were there, you know what I mean?

"When Noel was our roadie. And, you know, the first Oasis gigs, we were there supporting, you know, supporting them as punters and friends. So, I think it'd be nice for us to reconnect on stage at some point.”

When Moyles suggested Inspiral Carpets could get their support slot out early and play at 12pm, Boon revealed that he's got his eyes on a much bigger billing, just before the band go on stage, telling the Radio X DJ: "Yeah, but we want the [Richard] Ashcroft slot!”

Praising the reunion, he added: "It's the biggest feel-good story of this decade. There's not much that can touch it I don't think."

See Inspiral Carpets 2025 winter tour dates in full and buy tickets here.

The Oldham star's comments come after Liam Gallagher himself has strongly hinted that the band would return in 2026.

Speaking at the band's last two UK shows at Wembley Stadium, just before the band's Champagne Supernova finale, the Manchester rocker said: "I wanna thank CAST. I wanna thank the one and only Richard Ashcroft.

"Most of all I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!"

Liam Gallagher tells fans at Wembley: "See you next year"

The frontman's hints didn't stop there either, with the rocker suggesting the reunion dates would be a 'tour of two halves'.

When a fan took to X to bemoan the fact that the band's 2002 single The Hindu Times was missing from their live set, the frontman replied: "Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s (sic)."

Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Oasis continue their Live '25 dates in South America, where they will play two nights in Argentina, a night in Chile and end their epic tour with two nights in Brazil.

The Supersonic rockers will be rejoined by their original rhythm guitarist and co-founder Bonehead, who took time out to continue treatment for prostate cancer.

