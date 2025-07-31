CAST's John Power says Liam and Noel Gallagher are in a "wonderful place"

Cast's John Power and Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Cristina Massei/Alamy Live News, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The CAST frontman has discussed opening for Oasis on their reunion dates and revealed that he believes the brothers are happy to share the stage again.

John Power says that Liam and Noel Gallagher "seem to be in an absolutely wonderful place".

CAST are the opening act on the Oasis Live '25 tour and speaking to Vulture, their frontman believes the energy is positive between the brothers and things are going "hunky-dory".

"Noel and Liam seem to be in an absolutely wonderful place," he told Vulture. "They both genuinely … well, of course they want to be there, but you can feel the positive energy. It’s all going hunky-dory."

Asked about how the Liverpool band came to support Oasis, the Liverpool legend revealed there were plenty of speculation and rumours out there, but he had made his peace with the fact they weren't getting the gig.

The Walk Away singer recalled: "Cast was up in Scotland for our own tour, and it was about an hour before we were going onstage when Liam started tweeting — all these sorts of cryptic tweets saying, 'All we need now is to cast away on this merry journey.' He kept putting these innuendos in. To be honest, I had made my peace that we weren’t getting the gig.

He went on: "You’ve got to Zen within yourself. You can’t really look for the external things to bring you what you need. You’ve got to have that yourself. But then I started getting a few butterflies and thought, This is all getting a bit cosmic, maybe we have a chance?"

However, a call from a number he didn't recognise soon changed everything.

"Then I got a phone call from a number that I didn’t recognize. I don’t normally pick them up because you never knew who’s on the other end. But I picked it up. My gut feeling said, “John, answer this call.” I answered it and it was Liam. He was really buzzing and really excited. He said he just got off the phone with this kid, Noel, and they wanted us to open for Oasis. He asked, “John, do you want to open for us?” And I was like, “Are you kidding me, man? Do I want to open for you? Um, yeah!”

Going on to described his conversation with the Oasis frontman, in which he sang one of their songs, he gushed: "We had a great conversation. Liam was like the way Liam is. He’s kind of abstract, but he’s genuine. He was going on about how important it was for us to open the tour. He started singing my song Sandstorm.

"When I hung up, the dressing room just erupted. Every band would’ve wanted to open on this tour. These gigs have become more than just a show. It’s a happening. It’s a gathering. They’ve been absolutely wild."

We spoke to Power ahead of the dates, where he predicted they would be "magical".

"CAST, Richard Ashcroft," he told The Chris Moyles Show. "It's like a northern soul happening, you know. It's kind of. It's rock "n' roll!".

I think it's going to be magical," he beamed. "I mean, I really, really do. I'm really looking forward myself to seeing Noel and Liam on stage singing those songs, because it was something amazing".

Oasis continue their UK & Ireland dates in Wembley Stadium this Thursday. See their remaining dates below...

Oasis' remaining UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

