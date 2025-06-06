Bring Me The Horizon perform their cover of Oasis Wonderwall live for the first time

Bring Me The Horizon's Oli Sykes in 2024 and Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher in 1994. Picture: Iwi Onodera/Redferns/Getty, Koh Hasebe/Shinko Music/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

Oli Sykes and co have treated fans to their version of the 1995 Britpop classic during their gig in Cologne, Germany.

Bring Me The Horizon have played their cover of Oasis anthem Wonderwall for the first time ever.

The Sheffield rockers - comprised of Oli Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Lee Malia and Matt Kean - were midway through their set at the Palladium in Cologne, Germany when their frontman crouched down to introduce a song they'd never played before.

Addressing the crowd, the Sheffield rocker said: "Quite excited to play this. This is going to be the first time we've ever played this to a live audience. So be kind to us. If you know the words, sing as loud as you f***ing can".

They band went on to sing the famous Britpop track, which was originally released in 1995.

BMTH originally recorded the cover as part of the Spotify Singles series, putting their very own metal spin on the '90s favourite.

The rendition went down pretty well with their fans, but to their surprise, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher was a fan of it too.

Asked about the rendition by a fan on X, the Oasis frontman wrote: "I f***ing LOVE it".

I fucking LOVE it — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 29, 2025

The West Yorkshire band were shocked by Gallagher's positive response, admitting that they thought he'd "slag it off".

“It’s a good song, it’s actually one of my favourites. Top five,” frontman Oli Sykes told NME at the BRIT Awards 2025. “We always usually cover stuff that no one has ever heard of, so we were like ‘Now let’s try to reimagine something that everyone knows. Make it easy for ourselves’. It came out alright I think! It was crazy that Liam didn’t slag it off to the high heavens…”

“We were expecting [Liam] to absolutely rinse us,” added drummer Matt Nicholls. “But he said some actually nice things! It was cool and I think it went down as good as we wished it could.”

Bring Me The Horizon were nominated for Group Of The Year, losing out on the night to Ezra Collective.

The stickman also reflected on the influence of the 90s legends, adding: “[We grew up] listening to them, definitely. It’s hard to ignore them, especially being our age, because Oasis are a British staple.”

Meanwhile, Bring Me The Horizon are set to play a headline slot Reading & Leeds 2025.

Also topping the bill at the twin festivals are Chappell Roan, Travis Scott, and Hozier - with likes of The Kooks, Bloc Party, Soft Play, Wunderhorse, Amyl and the Sniffers, Sea Girls, Good Neighbours, Example and more on the line-up.

Tickets are on sale now.

The band have also just announced North American Ascension tour dates, which will kick-off in the Autumn.

