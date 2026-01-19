Bradley Cooper talks "sore point" of missing out on Oasis Live ’25 shows: "I can't believe you brought that up"

Bradley Cooper missed out on seeing Oasis last year!

By Jenny Mensah

Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett appeared on Johnny Vaughan's 4-7 Thang and discussed everything from not making the Oasis reunion dates to their new film Is This Thing On?

Bradley Cooper has described not watching the Oasis Live '25 shows as a 'sore point'.

The Hollywood A-lister was brought on as a surprise guest with Will Arnett on Johnny Vaughan's 4 - 7 Thang this Monday (19th January) ahead of the premier for their new film Is This Thing On?

Cooper shares a history with Noel Gallagher, with the Manchester rocker taking him to his first Glastonbury and offering him guitar-playing advice for his role on A Star Is Born.

Quizzed if he managed to make it to the Britpop band's epic reunion shows, he told Johnny Vaughan: "I can't believe you brought that up. It's one of the sore points of my missed opportunities. Not seeing them. Hopefully they're gonna get back together. well not get back together, but tour again."

"I regret not seeing them too," Arnett added, joking: "But I Don't Look Back in Anger".

Bradley Cooper, Johnny Vaughan and Will Arnett on the 4-7 Thang. Picture: Radio X

Is This Thing On? - which stars Will Arnett, was directed by and features Bradley Cooper, and was co-written with Mark Chappell - was inspired by the life of British comedian John Bishop and tells the story of the breakdown of his marriage amid his attempt to pursue a career in stand-up.

Talking about the film and it's relatable theme, Cooper said: "That was our North Star, that literally hopefully if you're watching the movie, if you're going with a partner or someone you broke up with that you don't feel [alone] because don't you always feel that when you're in a relationship or you broke up with somebody that you're the only one in it?"

"You see there's no bad guy," added Arnett. "You see these two people who they're just kind of misfiring and they're just not connecting. Both have their intentions. There's no bad guy. The film's not about stand-up, I should point that out. There is that at the heart of it, but it is about these people who are just misfiring. It's a near-miss."

Is This Thing On? - which also stars Laura Dern, Emily Blunt and Andra Day and Peyton Manning - is officially released in the US on 19th December and in the UK 30th January 2026.

Watch our full chat with Johnny Vaughan, Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett below:

Johnny Vaughan meets Bradley Cooper and Will Arnett

