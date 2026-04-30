Oasis legend Bonehead warns fans of fake TikTok account posing him: "Don't follow it and block"

Original Oasis rhythm guitarist Paul "Bonehead Arthurs" performs with the band in 2025 at Heaton Park. Picture: Alamy/WENN Rights Ltd

By Jenny Mensah

The Oasis co-founder and rhythm guitarist has warned fans about the fake account.

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Bonehead has warned fans not to follow a fake TikTok account.

The Oasis co-founder and rhythm guitarist has taken to social media to explain that he doesn't use the platform and has not been contacting them..

Taking to Instagram, the Manchester rocker wrote: "I don’t use tik tok, this page is a fake, they’re re posting all my Instagram pics so don’t follow it and block.they’re also sending messages to followers so don’t reply."

When asked by another fan if he has a Facebook page, the guitarist replied: "No".

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Meanwhile, Bonehead and his Oasis bandmates Liam and Noel Gallagher, Gem Archer, Andy Bell, Tony McCarroll, Paul "Guigsy" McGuigan and Alan White will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year.

The Britpop band make up a record-breaking six British acts to be recognised in the Performer category this year, alongside Phil Collins, Billy Idol, Joy Division/New Order Iron Maiden and Sade.

Hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan have also made it into the same Hall of Fame category this year as well as legendary US soul singer Luther Vandross.

Elsewhere, Fela Kuti, Queen Latifah and MC Lyte are among the icons recognised in the Early Influence category this year, while producer Rick Rubin is among those to get a mention in the Musical Excellence category.

This year, the Ahmet Ertegun Award goes to Ed Sullivan, who was an American television host, impresario, sports and entertainment reporter, and syndicated columnist.

The 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday 14th November and will subsequently air the same month on ABC and Disney+.

See the full list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2026 inductees:

Performer Category:

Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Early Influence Award:

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

Queen Latifah

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Musical Excellence Award:

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Ed Sullivan

Oasis - Live '25 Opus - The Official Photographic Chronicle of the Oasis Live '25 Tour

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