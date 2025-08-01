The 10 best collaborations featuring Liam and Noel Gallagher

With the Oasis reunion well underway, Radio X takes a look back at some of the Gallagher brothers' best collaborators - from The Chemical Brothers to John Squire of The Stone Roses.

Noel Gallagher with The Chemical Brothers - Let Forever Be This was Noel's second collaboration with the Chems after Setting Sun (see below), and peaked at Number 9 in the UK singles chart and has since notched up over 38 million streams on Spotify. Taken from the electronica duo's third studio album Surrender, the song was accompanied by a typically mind-bending video from director Michel Gondry. The Chemical Brothers - Let Forever Be

Liam Gallagher with Death In Vegas - Scorpio Rising The title track of the third album from Richard Fealess's trip-hop project, Liam was just one of the many guests on the LP, which also saw contributions from Paul Weller, Hope Sandoval of Mazzy Star and Mani from the Stone Roses. Death In Vegas - Scorpio Rising (Video)

Noel Gallagher with The Chemical Brothers - Setting Sun Noel's first collaboration with Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands took its inspiration from The Beatles' Tomorrow Never Knows, with the demo being called "Mark 1" after the working title of the Fab Four's track. With Gallagher currently riding high in the wake of the huge success of (What's The Story) Morning Glory? and the enormous Oasis Knebworth shows taking place a couple of months prior to the release of the single, Setting Sun went straight into the UK charts at Number 1! The Chemical Brothers - Setting Sun (Official Music Video)

Noel Gallagher with The Black Keys - On The Game Noel worked with the duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney on their 2024 album Ohio Players, co-writing the songs On The Game, Only Love Matters and You'll Pay. The Oasis man also provides guitar and backing vocals. The Black Keys - On The Game (Official Music Video)

Liam Gallagher and Richard Ashcroft - C'mon People (We're Making It Now) Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1 was a 2021 collection of stripped-back versions of tracks from the Verve frontman's entire career. Liam Gallagher joined him for a new take on C'Mon People, originally recorded for the album Alone With Everybody back in 2000. Richard Ashcroft - C'mon People (We're Making It Now) (feat. Liam Gallagher) (Official Audio)

Liam Gallagher and John Squire - Just Another Rainbow One of the most talked-about collaborations of recent times was this team-up between the Oasis frontman and the Stone Roses guitarist. They released a full length album, simply titled Liam Gallagher John Squire, in March 2024. Liam Gallagher & John Squire - Just Another Rainbow (Official Video)

Noel Gallagher with Ian Brown - Keep What You Got Noel appeared on this track from the former Stone Roses singer's fourth solo album, Solarized, in 2004. It's a reworking of a Gallagher instrumental called Teotihuacan, which had appeared on the soundtrack to the X-Files movie back in 1998. Ian Brown - Keep What Ya Got

Noel Gallagher with CamelPhat - Not Over Yet The Liverpool-based production duo of Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, have worked with everyone from Jake Bugg to London Grammar and enlisted Noel Gallagher for their 2020 track Not Over Yet. CamelPhat - Not Over Yet (Visualiser) ft. Noel Gallagher

The Prodigy - Shoot Down Young Liam provided vocals and Noel provided bass for this track on The Prodigy's 2004 album Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned. Shoot Down