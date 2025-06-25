Oasis announce further tickets may go on sale for Live '25 reunion tour

Oasis in 2024: Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Press/Simon Emmett

The band's official account says that "final production releases" may take place in the next few days...

Oasis have announced that "additional tickets" to their forthcoming Live '25 reunion tour could be releases in the next few days.

With the first live date due to take place on Friday 4th July at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, some final "production release" may become available - and fans are being advised to check accounts for emails from either Ticketmaster or the Oasismynet official mailing list.

In a post on their official Instagram account, the band said:

"As the shows are getting closer, Oasis promoters may be able to release a very limited number of additional tickets for sale once final sight lines are checked and the production is fine tuned.

"These final production releases will happen over the coming days.

"If you are an Oasismynet member, keep an eye on your inbox for an email from your regular Oasismynet or Ticketmaster correspondence address.

"Please double check the email is from the correct account before following links or sharing any purchase information."

The Oasis Live '25 tour kicks off next Friday, 4th July with two shows in Cardiff, before moving on to Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Oasis UK and Ireland Live '25 tour dates

JULY 2025:

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025