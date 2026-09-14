Oasis announce Live '27 dates, including huge Etihad residency and historic return to Knebworth

On Air Now
The Evening Show with Dan O'Connell 7pm - 10pm
14 September 2026, 18:05 | Updated: 14 September 2026, 20:36
Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)
The Gallagher brothers have confirmed they'll be back on the road next year with a Live '27 tour which includes dates at Glasgow's Celtic Park, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and the hallowed grounds of Knebworth. Get the full details below.
Oasis have announced their live dates for 2027.
After their momentus Live '25 tour and much teasing and speculation this month, Liam and Noel Gallagher will head back on the road for a string of dates across the UK, Europe, the United States and Ireland.
The Manchester band will kick off their Live '27 tour with shows at Glasgow's Celtic Park on 21st May before heading to their hometown of Manchester in June for 11 dates at Etihad Stadium—the home ground of their beloved Man City F.C.
Then, they'll move through Europe and visit Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome, Boston, before heading to North America for dates at Boston's Gillette Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Manchester legends will then return to this side of the pond to play a duo of dates at Ireland's Slane Castle, before returning back to the UK to play four nights at Knebworth Park.
Their date at the Hertfordshire grounds will mark the first time the brothers have performed at the site together since their duo of iconic dates their in August 1996.
For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026.
Oasis said on the announcement: "START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!”
"After a period of reflection “The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History” has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”
Get the details on Oasis' live dates in 2027, how much they'll cost and how to buy tickets below....
See the full trailer below:
Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)
Meanwhile, last week saw the release of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the documentary, which charts the reconciliation between the Gallagher brothers and the band's subsequent Live '25 dates.
The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square on Monday (8th September) and we caught up with Noel, who gave us a pithy one-word answer about the film.
Watch the moment here:
Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!
Watch the full trailer for the documentary below:
Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger | Ad