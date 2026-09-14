Oasis announce Live '27 dates, including huge Etihad residency and historic return to Knebworth

Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)

By Jenny Mensah

The Gallagher brothers have confirmed they'll be back on the road next year with a Live '27 tour which includes dates at Glasgow's Celtic Park, Manchester's Etihad Stadium and the hallowed grounds of Knebworth. Get the full details below.

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Oasis have announced their live dates for 2027.

After their momentus Live '25 tour and much teasing and speculation this month, Liam and Noel Gallagher will head back on the road for a string of dates across the UK, Europe, the United States and Ireland.

The Manchester band will kick off their Live '27 tour with shows at Glasgow's Celtic Park on 21st May before heading to their hometown of Manchester in June for 11 dates at Etihad Stadium—the home ground of their beloved Man City F.C.

Then, they'll move through Europe and visit Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome, Boston, before heading to North America for dates at Boston's Gillette Stadium and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Manchester legends will then return to this side of the pond to play a duo of dates at Ireland's Slane Castle, before returning back to the UK to play four nights at Knebworth Park.

Their date at the Hertfordshire grounds will mark the first time the brothers have performed at the site together since their duo of iconic dates their in August 1996.

For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026.

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher announce 2027 dates. Picture: Joshua Halling

Oasis said on the announcement: "START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!!”

"After a period of reflection “The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History” has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.”

Get the details on Oasis' live dates in 2027, how much they'll cost and how to buy tickets below....

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Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

What are the Oasis Live '27 dates?

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

How to buy tickets to Oasis' Live '27 dates:

For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026. There will be no general ticket sale.

Mailing list members are still required to register.

See the full trailer below:

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

Oasis - Live '27 (Official Trailer)

Meanwhile, last week saw the release of Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the documentary, which charts the reconciliation between the Gallagher brothers and the band's subsequent Live '25 dates.

The UK premiere for the film took place at London's Leicester Square on Monday (8th September) and we caught up with Noel, who gave us a pithy one-word answer about the film.

Watch the moment here:

Noel Gallagher's one word review of the Oasis documentary!

Watch the full trailer for the documentary below:

Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger | Ad

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