Anaïs Gallagher on Oasis fans DMing her about tickets and merch: "How am I meant to know?"

Anais Gallagher and dad Noel Gallagher in 2024. Picture: Dave Benett/Getty Images for ZOË LAW, Instagram/

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of Noel Gallagher revealed in a since-deleted video that she's being contacted over logistical issues with tickets and stock checks on merch.

Anaïs Gallagher has complained about Oasis fans contacting her with questions over the reunion.

The daughter of rocker Noel Gallagher and his first wife Meg Matthews took to her TikTok in what appears to be a since-deleted post to share her frustration at fans DMing her with questions about tickets and merchandise.

In a video clip, which was posted to a fan page on Instagram, the photographer and content creator begins: "Guys, I know i sound like I smoke a pack a day right now. I've lost my voice from all the singing I've been doing at all the gigs.

"It's only going to get worse, but I just want to say: What is it about some Oasis fans? And let me tell you. Let me f***ing tell you, it’s not just the boomers – DMing me like I’m f***ing Ticketmaster or Shopify or something. People are messaging me being like ‘Oh, I’m having trouble transferring my ticket to somebody. This is my Ticketmaster code.’ What the f***do I know about Ticketmaster?”

Her rant continued: “Or ‘the t-shirts are sold out in my size. Do you know where somewhere is stocking my size?’ How am I meant to know which shops are stocking your size? I wish I could help you but… I don’t know. I am kind of baffled by like, you've got an issue and you think, 'Oh do you know what? Let me DM Anaïs and she's gonna know how to transfer my ticket. Guys, I can't!”

Despite the fact the 25-year-old is being bothered by some misguided fans, it's clear she's having an absolute blast at the shows so far and appears to have attended as many as possible.

Taking to Instagram after the Britpop band's first show in Cardiff she shared an image of herself in the new Adidas Originals x Oasis merch with the caption "it's good to be back" in reference to their setlist opener Hello.

Anaïs might be watching her dad and uncle's epic tour, but it's not likely she'll be taking to the stage herself anytime soon.

Though her cousins Lennon and Gene might have their own bands, she believes that there isn't an inherent musical gene in her family and recalled a time her dad suggested music might not be for her.

"I had a brief stint playing the cello when I was about 11. It’s safe to say there is not an inherent Gallagher musical gene," she told W magazine. "My dad came to see a few of my recitals and he swiftly was like, 'Maybe it's not for you'."

Despite lacking in musical prowess, the 25-year-old influencer has said she never felt pressure from her parents to be a huge name.

He mused: "My generation has been told that the sky is the limit and that if you dream big, you can invent an app and become a billionaire.

"But that is such a small fraction of the population. My parents were always like, do whatever makes you happy—you don’t need to be this big superstar."

