Anaïs Gallagher on experiencing Oasis Live '25 with her cousins: "They’re the only people who fully understand"

Anais Gallagher and her cousins Lennon and Gene Gallagher. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images, Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Newt in Somerset & Burberry

By Jenny Mensah

The daughter of Noel Gallagher has talked about her relationship to with her cousins and claimed she's her grandmother's favourite.

Anais Gallagher has spent a lot of time with her cousins on Oasis' Live 25 dates and has opened up about her bond with them.

The daughter of Noel Gallagher and niece of frontman Liam previously revealed she's attended at least 12 of the band's live dates and says only she and her cousins Lennon (25) and Gene (24) really understand how "crazy" the reunion is because they know it's history.

They’re the only people who fully understand what’s going on and how crazy it is, the before and after," she told Grazia. "We were brought up the same. We share the same incredible grandmother, but I am her favourite."

Speaking of Gallagher matriarch Peggy, she went on: "She’s the coolest person ever, but she’s not arsed. She’s the opposite of a stage mum. She’s like, 'It’s not for me.' "

In the article, the 25-year-old - who the Oasis guitarist and chief songwriter shares with first wife Meg Matthews - admitted she used to be "massively in denial" about how much influence her dad Noel had over the opportunities she was given.

She recalled to the magazine: "When I was younger, I was massively in denial. 'No, my dad doesn't help me.' Or, 'I'm talented in my own right.' I pushed against it."

However, going to university made her much more aware of how she was perceived and made her go in on herself when it came to her privilege.

‘I went in on myself," she admitted. "I was really embarrassed of my own privilege and would not want to talk about who my dad was at uni. I felt the need to caveat every single thing I said with “but I'm really lucky”.’

She went on: "‘I'm not delusional about the fact that my dad has helped me out immensely. I never had to get a part time job. If I needed a new camera, he would buy me one. I'm very lucky that not only have they given me such a comfortable life, but my parents are very cool. Lots of people have parents who are really rich and help [them] out, but they're a horrible Tory politician or something. At least my dad is a cool dad."

Meanwhile, Oasis continue their North American dates with two shows at Los Angeles' Rose Bowl Stadium this week, before heading to Mexico City's Estadio GNP Seguros.

The Manchester rockers will then return to London for two more UK shows at Wembley Stadium, before taking their Live '25 dates to Asia, Australia and South America.

Oasis live '25 remaining tour dates:

SEPTEMBER 2025:

Sat 6 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Sun 7 Sep – Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles, CA (SOLD OUT)

Fri 12 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 13 Sep – Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico City, MX (SOLD OUT)

Sat 27 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Sun 28 Sep – Wembley Stadium, London, UK (SOLD OUT)

OCTOBER 2025

Tues 21 Oct – Goyang Stadium, Seoul, South Korea (SOLD OUT)

Sat 25 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Sun 26 Oct – Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan (SOLD OUT)

Fri 31st Oct – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

NOVEMBER 2025

Sat 1st Nov – Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Tues 4 Nov- Marvel Stadium, Melbourne (EXTRA SHOW ADDED)

Sat 7th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sun 8th Nov – Accor Stadium, Sydney, Australia (SOLD OUT)

Sat 15 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Sun 16 Nov – Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

Wed 19 Nov – Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile (SOLD OUT)

Sat 22 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

Sun 23 Nov – Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil (SOLD OUT)

