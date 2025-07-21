Alice Cooper hopes Oasis tour "lasts" and advises Gallaghers not to "squabble"

Alice Cooper and Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Jenny Risher/, Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The shock rocker has discussed the Manchester band reuniting and given his tips on how to manage a band split.

Alice Cooper has said he hopes Oasis' current reunion tour "lasts".

The Poison singer spoke to The Times in a new interview, where he discussed everything from his own longevity to Liam and Noel Gallagher burying the hatchet after 17 years

"Oasis… Good luck to them. Hope it lasts,” he remarked to the outlet.

Alice Cooper - whose real name is Vincent Damon Furnier - has seen a fair few line-up changes with his band through the years and is set to play a special one-off show at London’s Union Chapel on Thursday (25th July) to celebrate the reunion of the original line-up of the Alice Cooper group.

Offering some sage advice when it comes to band splits and hiatuses, the Schools Out For Summer rocker suggested the trick is not to make things so permanent.

“The trick is you don’t divorce; you just separate," said the 77-year-old rocker, adding: "Watching those brothers is so stressful. Don’t squabble, guys. Stress is a killer.”

Meanwhile, Oasis are set to head to the capital for the first of their seven dates at London's Wembley Stadium this week

Last night saw the Gallagher brothers play their fifth and final dates at Manchester Heaton Park, where Liam Gallagher dedicated Bring It On Down to Oasis fans listening to the show outside the park on Gallagher Hill and the brothers embraced at the end of the show.

Liam dedicate Bring It On Down

Oasis Live '25 tour UK & Ireland shows below:

JULY 2025:

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025:

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

London, Wembley Stadium 29th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

