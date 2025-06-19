Oasis and Adidas tease "Original Forever" announcement with activity tonight at 9pm

19 June 2025, 16:57 | Updated: 19 June 2025, 17:01

Liam and Noel Gallagher with the Oasis and Adidas teaser inset
Liam and Noel Gallagher with the Oasis and Adidas teaser inset. Picture: Simon Emmett, Instagram/Adidas & Oasis

The Manchester band and the sportswear brand have told fans to head to Channel 4 at 9pm BST.

Oasis and Adidas have teased some new activity together and it appears that all will be revealed tonight (19th June).

The Manchester band are preparing for their upcoming reunion dates and it seems that a new collaboration with the sportswear brand may be on the horizon to celebrate it.

Taking to their social media they shared a teaser video with the caption: "Original Forever. All will be revealed. Channel 4. 9PM (BST)".

Watch the clip, which shows old school footage and appears to tease Live '25 merchandise, below:

According to The Sun, the Gallagher brothers will be unveiling a new advert with the famous three-white-striped brand after signing a huge deal for their summer shows.

A source said: “Noel and Liam have made no secret of their love for adidas.“This advert will be inspired by their 2008 image.

“It will feature Noel and Liam wearing adidas at landmark gigs such as Knebworth and Glastonbury."

If the band are releasing a new collection with the Adidas, it wouldn't be the first time either has worked with the brand.

Noel has previously worked with Adidas on two styles, while Liam has also had his own collections with the retailer and back in 2022, he played a special Adidas show at King George's Hall.

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed their plans to mark their reunion dates with special pop-up shops around the country.

The first space to launch will be in Manchester this Friday (20th June) in what will be a series of stores landing across the UK and Ireland. 

The shops will feature a range of official tour merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations, limited-edition products and many items not available anywhere else.

As well as Manchester, the fan stores will open in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Birmingham and Cardiff - where the band kick off the first show of the tour on 4th July.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

  • 4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium
  • 11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park
  • 25th July - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 26th July - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

  • 2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium
  • 16th August- Dublin, Croke Park
  • 17th August- Dublin, Croke Park
  • 24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium
  • 28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
  • 31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

  • 1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
  • 6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium
  • 12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros
  • 27th September - London, Wembley Stadium
  • 28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

  • 31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

  • 1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • 4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne
  • Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney
  • 15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • 19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile
  • 22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil
  • 23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

Oasis: the road to the reunion

