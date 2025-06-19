Oasis and Adidas tease "Original Forever" announcement with activity tonight at 9pm

On Air Now
The Manchester band and the sportswear brand have told fans to head to Channel 4 at 9pm BST.
Oasis and Adidas have teased some new activity together and it appears that all will be revealed tonight (19th June).
The Manchester band are preparing for their upcoming reunion dates and it seems that a new collaboration with the sportswear brand may be on the horizon to celebrate it.
Taking to their social media they shared a teaser video with the caption: "Original Forever. All will be revealed. Channel 4. 9PM (BST)".
Watch the clip, which shows old school footage and appears to tease Live '25 merchandise, below:
According to The Sun, the Gallagher brothers will be unveiling a new advert with the famous three-white-striped brand after signing a huge deal for their summer shows.
A source said: “Noel and Liam have made no secret of their love for adidas.“This advert will be inspired by their 2008 image.
“It will feature Noel and Liam wearing adidas at landmark gigs such as Knebworth and Glastonbury."
If the band are releasing a new collection with the Adidas, it wouldn't be the first time either has worked with the brand.
Noel has previously worked with Adidas on two styles, while Liam has also had his own collections with the retailer and back in 2022, he played a special Adidas show at King George's Hall.
Meanwhile, the band have confirmed their plans to mark their reunion dates with special pop-up shops around the country.
The first space to launch will be in Manchester this Friday (20th June) in what will be a series of stores landing across the UK and Ireland.
The shops will feature a range of official tour merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations, limited-edition products and many items not available anywhere else.
As well as Manchester, the fan stores will open in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Birmingham and Cardiff - where the band kick off the first show of the tour on 4th July.
