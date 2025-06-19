Oasis and Adidas tease "Original Forever" announcement with activity tonight at 9pm

Liam and Noel Gallagher with the Oasis and Adidas teaser inset. Picture: Simon Emmett, Instagram/Adidas & Oasis

The Manchester band and the sportswear brand have told fans to head to Channel 4 at 9pm BST.

Oasis and Adidas have teased some new activity together and it appears that all will be revealed tonight (19th June).

The Manchester band are preparing for their upcoming reunion dates and it seems that a new collaboration with the sportswear brand may be on the horizon to celebrate it.

Taking to their social media they shared a teaser video with the caption: "Original Forever. All will be revealed. Channel 4. 9PM (BST)".

Watch the clip, which shows old school footage and appears to tease Live '25 merchandise, below:

According to The Sun, the Gallagher brothers will be unveiling a new advert with the famous three-white-striped brand after signing a huge deal for their summer shows.

A source said: “Noel and Liam have made no secret of their love for adidas.“This advert will be inspired by their 2008 image.

“It will feature Noel and Liam wearing adidas at landmark gigs such as Knebworth and Glastonbury."

If the band are releasing a new collection with the Adidas, it wouldn't be the first time either has worked with the brand.

Noel has previously worked with Adidas on two styles, while Liam has also had his own collections with the retailer and back in 2022, he played a special Adidas show at King George's Hall.

Meanwhile, the band have confirmed their plans to mark their reunion dates with special pop-up shops around the country.

The first space to launch will be in Manchester this Friday (20th June) in what will be a series of stores landing across the UK and Ireland.

The shops will feature a range of official tour merchandise, including exclusive brand collaborations, limited-edition products and many items not available anywhere else.

As well as Manchester, the fan stores will open in London, Edinburgh, Dublin, Birmingham and Cardiff - where the band kick off the first show of the tour on 4th July.

See Oasis' Live '25 reunion tour dates:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

