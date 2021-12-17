60% of Brits DON'T want an Oasis reunion

Most British fans don't want to see Oasis reunite. Picture: Michel Linssen/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

According to a new study, most people don't want to see Liam and Noel Gallagher get back together.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Most British people do not want Oasis to get back together.

According to a survey conducted by Betfair Casino, Liam and Noel Gallagher need not worry about burying the hatchet because over half of Brits don't want to see the Manchester band reunite anyway.

However, the results could be more to do with music fans not wanting to go backwards, rather than not wanting to see an Oasis reunion.

If they had to choose a Britpop band to reform, Oasis still topped the vote with 18%, beating their former chart rivals Blur who only scored 15%. Elsewhere The Verve scored 11% and Pulp were slightly behind with 10%.

The most curious results saw 13% of those surveyed wanting Stereophonics to reform, despite the fact the band have never split up. Though drummer Stuart Cable left the band in 2003 and tragically passed away in 2010, original bandmembers Kelly Jones and Richard Jones co continue to release albums and tour with their established lineup which includes Jamie Morrison and Adam Zindani.

It looks like when it comes to bands the public would really love to see get back together, pop beats Britpop hands down. 28% of Brits surveyed wanted to see Take That reunite in what we can assume is their original form with Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Howard Donald.

After the Back For Good singers came Westlife with 21%, Backstreet Boys with 20%, Boyzone with 17% and Blue with 14% of the Brits surveyed wanting a full reunion again.

See the results of the survey below:

Do you think Oasis should reform?

Yes - 42%

No - 58%

If you had to choose a Britpop band to reform, which out of the following would you most like to see?

Oasis - 18% Blur -15% Stereophonics - 13% The Verve - 11% Pulp - 10% The Stone Roses - 10% Ocean Colour Scene - 8% Supergrass - 8% Suede - 7%

What reformed 90s boyband were you most excited to see make a comeback?