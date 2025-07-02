Oasis detail (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition & share unplugged Acquiesce

Oasis announce (What's The Story) Morning Glory?' 30th anniversary reissue. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop band have confirmed the special release ahead and shared the unplugged version of their reunion dates in Cardiff this week.

Oasis have shared the details of a special 30th anniversary reissue of (What’s The Story) Morning Glory?, which is set for release on 3rd October.

The Gallagher brothers are preparing to share the same stage this weekend for the first time since 2009 with two shows at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on Friday 4th and Saturday 5th July.

Ahead of the monumental reunion tour, the band have announced the release of the new edition of their sophomore album, which will feature five brand new unplugged versions of their songs.

One such recording is a stripped-back version of Acquiesce, which you can listen to and watch the visualiser for here:

Oasis - Acquiesce (Unplugged)

Also given the unplugged treatment on the album are Oasis favourites Cast No Shadow, Morning Glory, Wonderwall and Champagne Supernova.

Released on the 3rd October via Big Brother Recordings, (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) is available for pre-order here on limited edition 2CD and 3LP formats as well as digital formats to pre-save.

The special anniversary format also follows last summer’s release of the 30th Anniversary Edition of Definitely Maybe which reached number 1 in the Official UK Album Chart for the second time in that album’s history.

See the tracklisting below...

(What’s The Story) Morning Glory? Tracklist:

1. Hello

2. Roll With It

3. Wonderwall

4. Don’t Look Back In Anger

5. Hey Now!

6. [Untitled]

7. Some Might Say

8. Cast No Shadow

9. She’s Electric

10. Morning Glory

11. [Untitled]

12. Champagne Supernova

Additional Tracks:

1. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

2. Morning Glory (Unplugged)

3. Wonderwall (Unplugged)

4. Acquiesce (Unplugged)

5. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)

