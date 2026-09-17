Oasis Live '27 at Knebworth: Transport, Camping, Hospitality & Accessibility plans announced

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher. Picture: Joshua Halling

By Jenny Mensah

Plans have been shared for the Gallagher brothers' return to the Hertfordshire grounds, where their iconic duo of dates were held in 1996.

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This week saw Oasis have announce their Live '27 tour, which will see them play 38 dates across the UK, Europe and the United States and make a historic return to Knebworth.

Now, the plans for the Gallagher brothers' shows at the historic Hertfordshire site have been revealed, which include transport packages, a Saturday night campsite village, the venue's first ever reserved grandstand seating and hospitality area and its largest accessible viewing platform ever.

Rob Ballantine, promoter for the band, explained: “Oasis have challenged us to make Oasis Live ‘27 at Knebworth the best possible fan experience - this is our goal.

Working with Great British Rail we have trains running from Stevenage direct to London Kings Cross after every show until 01:30am, with train tickets at £10. We will also have the largest coach service for any cultural event in the UK.

Customers can avoid concert day travel altogether if they choose the campsite option for a Saturday show, arriving on Friday and enjoying the Campsite Village atmosphere, leaving on Sunday morning after the Saturday concert.

We have created the largest Accessible Viewing Platform for a Knebworth gig and, in another first, three grandstands at the rear of the arena will provide a reserved seat and access to hospitality in the Knebworth House Gardens.

To help create the best possible experience, we are encouraging fans not to come by car, but to take advantage of the new options we have created for Oasis Live ‘27 at Knebworth.”

Get the breakdown of the plans for Oasis at Knebworth here...

Rail:

In a first for a Knebworth concert, Great British Rail will offer train tickets to London Kings Cross from Stevenage Station after all Oasis Live ‘27 Knebworth shows.

A direct service at approximately 30 minutes, running from 11:30pm to 01.30am, is capped at £10 exclusively for Oasis Live ‘27 Knebworth concert goers.

The ticket is a one way option, and fans must choose their own route to get to Knebworth. A stewarded, lit pedestrianised route will guide fans from the concert site to Stevenage Station.

Coach return:

Coach return travel routes will operate from over 120 locations across the UK.

Fans can choose from three coach ticket zones via Ticketmaster, selecting their pick up point and seat.

Fans will be dropped off a five minute walk from the arena.

At the end of the concert, fans have one hour to board their return coach with food outlets, bars and toilets remaining open for coach travellers.

This is anticipated to be the biggest movement of fans by coach to a single live event ever seen in the UK.

Campsite village:

In another first for Knebworth, an independent purpose-built Campsite Village with its own dedicated car park and concert entrance will alleviate traffic congestion and queuing.

Camping is available only for the Saturday 11th and 19th September shows. Fans who are successful in purchasing a Saturday ticket will have the option to add a Campsite Village ticket.

This allows arrival the day before the concert, campsite car parking, a campsite pitch and direct walk-through access from the campsite to the arena.

Late night entertainment in the Campsite Village will also be staged both on Friday and Saturday nights. The Campsite Village is priced at £60 per person.

Reserved Grandstand seat and Hospitality:

Oasis promoters will construct a grandstand at the rear of the arena, with a front view of the stage, a reserved seat, open to the elements, accessed via stairs.

Toilets will be located immediately behind the grandstand, and a pedestrian bridge with steps will allow access to the stunning Knebworth Gardens, where premium hospitality, food and drink will be available.

Accessible Viewing:

In front of the grandstand will be the largest accessible viewing platform ever constructed at Knebworth. The platform is accessed by ramps, with a direct front facing view of the stage. Oasis promoters are working to make the journey in and out of the greenfield site as easy as possible, and to implement accessible facilities.

Further access options will be announced.

Read more:

See the Oasis Live '27 poster and the full dates for the tour below.

Oasis announce Live '27 dates. Picture: Press

Oasis Live '27 tour dates:

21 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

23 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

25 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

28 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

29 MAY — GLASGOW — CELTIC PARK

04 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

06 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

08 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

11 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

12 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

15 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

18 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

19 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

22 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

25 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

26 JUN — MANCHESTER — ETIHAD STADIUM

02 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

03 JUL — MUNICH — ALLIANZ ARENA

10 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

11 JUL — BARCELONA — ESTADI OLÍMPIC LLUÍS COMPANYS

16 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

17 JUL — AMSTERDAM — JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

23 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

24 JUL — PARIS — STADE DE FRANCE

29 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

30 JUL — ROME — STADIO OLIMPICO

10 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

13 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

14 AUG — BOSTON — GILLETTE STADIUM

20 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

21 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

24 AUG — LAS VEGAS — ALLEGIANT STADIUM

04 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

05 SEP — SLANE CASTLE — IRELAND

11 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

12 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

18 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

19 SEP — KNEBWORTH — UK

How to buy tickets to Oasis' Live '27 dates:

For a chance to buy tickets, fans must register at oasisinet.com. Registration is open from now until 4pm BST on 17th September 2026. There will be no general ticket sale.

Mailing list members are still required to register.

How to buy tickets to Oasis Live '27

The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live ’27. There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process.

In the UK, the on sale will take place across 25th, 26th and 27th September with three onsale windows on each day.

Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.

It promises to be as "fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans". Standard ticket prices will be fixed and range between £71.50 and £266.60, including fees. Further details about the ticket registration process can be found at oasisinet.com.

Read the full venue and pricing FAQs here.

Oasis announce a massive 2027 world tour including a performance at Knebworth

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