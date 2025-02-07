Oasis announce 25th anniversary Standing On The Shoulder of Giants reissue

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher in 2000 and the Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants vinyl reissue. Picture: Christina Radish/Redferns/Getty, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Britpop band's fourth studio album will be re-released 25 years to the day it first came out.

Oasis are set to release a 25th anniversary reissue of their fourth studio album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants.

The record - which was released on 28th February 2000 and included the singles Go Let It Out!, Gas Panic! and Who Feels Love? - is set for a special re-release this year.

Standing On The Shoulder of Giants marked a pivotal time for the band, with it being the first album released on Noel and Liam's new label Big Brother Recordings Ltd.

The anniversary of its first single, Go Let It Out, which originally released 25 years ago today (7th February), has also been marked with a brand new lyric video.

Oasis - Go Let it Out (Official Lyric Video) [Remastered Audio]

The Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants 25th anniversary reissue, out on the same day it was released 25 years ago, is available on limited edition vinyl including silver LP and official store exclusive blue and purple marble LP.

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants is available on limited edition vinyl. Picture: Press

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants will be released on 28th February 2025 and is available to pre-order now

Standing On The Shoulder of Giants tracklist:

Fuckin’ In the Bushes Go Let It Out3 Who Feels Love? Put Yer Money Where Yer Mouth Is Little James Gas Panic! Where Did It All Go Wrong Sunday Morning Call I Can See A Liar Roll It Over

Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants reached No.1 in the UK Album Charts, selling over 310,000 copies in its first week alone. It is now certified double platinum and has also sold in excess of 200,000 copies in the US.

The album's songs remain an indelible part of the Oasis back catalogue, with F***in’ In The Bushes used as the intro track and rallying cry for Oasis' subsequent live shows and for Liam's own dates when he went solo.

Oasis: the road to the reunion

Meanwhile Liam and Noel are preparing to embark on the the Oasis Live ‘25 tour, finally delivering fans with a reunion to end years of feverish speculation.

Their epic dates will include seven sold out dates at London's Wembley Stadium, five homecoming shows at Manchester's Heaton Park, and will include dates in Ireland, North America, South America, North Korea, Japan and Australia.

See Oasis' Live '25 dates for 2025 so far:

July 2025

4th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th July - Manchester, Heaton Park - (SOLD OUT)

19th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th July - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th July - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th July - London, Wembley Stadium -(SOLD OUT)

August 2025

2nd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd August - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th August- Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th August- Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

24th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

25th August - Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th August – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (SOLD OUT)

31st August – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

September 2025

1st September - East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (SOLD OUT)

6th September – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

7th September - Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th September – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

13th September - Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros (SOLD OUT)

27th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

28th September - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

October 2025

31st October - Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

November 2025

1st November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne

4th November: Marvel Stadium, Melbourne - JUST ADDED

Friday 7th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday 8th November: Accor Stadium, Sydney

15th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

16th November: Estadio River Plate, Buenos Aires, Argentina

19th November: Estadio Nacional, Santiago, Chile

22nd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

23rd November: Estadio MorumBIS, São Paulo, Brazil

