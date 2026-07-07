Oasis Live 2027 tour? What's been rumoured about the band's return to the stage so far...

Liam and Noel Gallagher on the Oasis Live '25 tour. Picture: Simon Emmett

By Jenny Mensah

The internet has been buzzing with speculation that the Manchester legends will return for more reunion shows next year, including a whopping 12 dates at the Etihad. Here's what's been reported so far...

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Last year saw Oasis provide the biggest cultural moment in Britain for the past few decades when they embarked on their Live '25 dates.

Now the Britpop legends - led by brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher - are set to do it all over again next year, with European dates teased by the frontman himself and other speculating about everything from Knebworth shows to an mind-boggling 12-night residency at Etihad Stadium—the home of their beloved Manchester City F.C.

So what's been said so far about Oasis touring in 2027? And what - if anything - has actually come from the horse's mouth?

Radio X takes a look below...

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Will Oasis tour in 2027?

There's very strong evidence to say that Oasis will be playing more reunion dates in 2027. When previously asked if the history-making reunion would return for an encore in 2025, frontman Liam Gallagher told fans on X that the band were taking a break until next year.

When one follower asked him back in December to just "announce the 2026 dates mate" the Supersonic rocker responded: "We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry".

We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

Then, when another fan quizzed Liam about playing Knebworth in 2025, he replied: "Nothing going on next year except the WC".

We’re not doing anything in 2026 sorry — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 6, 2025

That wasn't a complete no to Knebworth though was it?

The Sun also reported that the Manchester rockers would return after a break this year, with the possibility of new music also on the way.

"Noel and Liam are taking a well-deserved break from the road this year to recuperate," a source told the newspaper's Bizarre column. "But they know the fans are hungry for more so they want to strike while the iron is hot.”

The insider added: “Noel has been busy writing and they have all year to record. He was really inspired last year and is full of ideas.”

Liam Gallagher performs at Manchester's Heaton Park as part of the Oasis Live '25 reunion dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

Will Oasis play European dates in 2027?

The Manchester band played dates in the UK and Ireland as part of their global Oasis Live '25 tour, but did not make a visit to mainland Europe.

However, it's been strongly suggested they will visit countries such as Italy in 2007, with Liam Gallagher himself telling a fan while he was in the country that the band would "without a doubt, 100 percent" play Rome next year.

Liam Gallagher being the man of the people in Italy 🇮🇹

He also CONFIRMED again today that Oasis will be playing in Rome next year, we have the video now 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/qdMG7FPkyt — Adele V🦢 (@liamgadele) April 22, 2026

Will Oasis play Etihad Stadium in 2027?

It has been rumoured that the Manchester band could be set to play 12 epic homecoming dates at Etihad Stadium—the home of their beloved Man City F.C. According to Manchester Evening News, the band are set for a dozen nights at the football ground as part of a huge tour that is set to be announced "within weeks".

"It will be 12 nights at the Etihad Stadium across May and June, a music industry insider told MEN. It's just massive for Manchester and for the local economy.

"They could even add more dates to that as well, there's talk of up to 20."

The outlet also adds that a separate source has told them a luxury city centre hotel has already been "entirely booked out from the end of May through June".

More compelling evidence comes from the fact that Manchester's Parklife Festival announced a change to its 2027 dates, moving them from June to 10th and 11th July instead. Coincidence?

Will Oasis play Knebworth in 2027?

Reports suggest that the hallowed Hertfordshire grounds could see the band make their live return since their iconic pair of dates there in August 1996.

Liam Gallagher, of course, played two dates there as a solo artist on the 4th and 5th June 2022, but if the Gallagher brothers step on stage together at the historic outdoor venue, it's sure to be one for the history books.

According to the insider at MEN: "The wider tour is also going to include a return to Knebworth."

Nothing has been confirmed or denied by team Oasis yet, so watch this space...

Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher on their Live '25 dates. Picture: Big Brother Recordings

Will Oasis play Glastonbury in 2027?

Bookies have kicked off speculation that Oasis could headline Glastonbury next year, with online betting firm Betway offering 2/1 odds of the band returning to Worthy Farm for the first time since 2004. They had headlined the festival once before in 1995, after making their debut the year before on the NME Stage.

Despite Noel often being a punter at the festival, and both brothers playing there as solo artists (as well as Liam with Beady Eye back in 2013), we reckon there's less chance of the band taking to Worthy Farm, since the Oasis guitarist recently slammed the festival as "getting a bit woke".

“Don’t get me wrong, I f***ing love Glastonbury,” he told The Sun in 2024. "I think it’s one of the most important things. In fact it’s probably the best f***ing thing about Britain apart from the Premier League."

The Ballad of the Mighty I singer went on: "It’s getting a bit woke now, that place, and a bit kind of preachy and a bit virtue-signalling. I don’t like it in music — little f***ing idiots waving flags around and making political statements and bands taking the stage and saying, ‘Hey guys, isn’t war ­terrible, yeah? Let’s all boo war. F*** the Tories man,’ and all that.

“It’s like, look — play your f***ing tunes and get off.”

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The Oasis 2027 tour rumours have picked up pace just as the hotly-anticipated Oasis reunion tour documentary Don't Look Back In Anger dropped its first teaser trailer on Saturday (5th July).

The new film will chart Liam and Noel Gallagher's return for last year's Live '25 tour - complete with exclusive behind the scenes footage of the dates.

Watch the short but sweet trailer below:

Don’t Look Back In Anger | Official Documentary Teaser | In Cinemas September

"Get ready to experience one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our time," says the official promo for the new film. "Witness the return of Oasis in Don’t Look Back In Anger, in cinemas and IMAX this September."

The teaser includes comments from Noel Gallagher made before the reunion, in which the star said: "I just don’t see myself on stage with Liam, I just don’t see it" - alongside Liam Gallagher's comments on the split of Oasis in 2009: "The way it finished... unacceptable."

The film - which documents the Gallagher brothers' reunion and the resulting Live '25 tour, which kicked off in July of last year - will open in selected IMAX® locations and cinemas across the world for a limited theatrical engagement which begins on Friday 11th September. Cinema listings and ticket information will be published soon.

The doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The feature will include rehearsal, backstage and onstage footage as well as the first joint interviews with Noel and Liam in over 20 years.

The doc will be streamed exclusively on Disney+ internationally and on both Hulu and Disney+ in the United States later in the year.

The film is by Peaky Blinders writer, producer and director Steven Knight and directed by by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace who helmed the documentaries Shut Up And Play The Hits and Meet Me In The Bathroom.

Knight says of the documentary: “The Oasis world tour united generations, cultures and countries and spoke to a broken world about reconciliation.

"Don’t Look Back In Anger is not only your ticket to the show – it’s a backstage pass and a seat at the table when Liam and Noel sit down together for the first time in 15 years and tell it how it is and how it was.”

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