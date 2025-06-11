The 10 most-streamed Oasis tracks from the 2000s

Were the Britpop years the golden era of the Gallagher brothers? Think again: here are a selection of the most popular Oasis tunes from the 21st Century.

Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out: release date 17th June 2002 The second single from the band's fifth studio album, Heathen Chemistry, is the most-streamed Oasis track from this Millennium. Stop Crying Your Heart Out quickly became one of the band’s most iconic ballads, debuting and peaking at number two on the UK Singles Chart. Over the years, the song's popularity has endured, with more than 458 million streams on Spotify and a Double Platinum award from the BPI. Oasis - Stop Crying Your Heart Out (Official Video)

Oasis - Little By Little: release date 19th September 2002 Released on 19th September 2002, Little By Little was issued alongside She Is Love as the band's first and only double A-side single (to date). The track, from the album Heathen Chemistry, features Noel Gallagher on lead vocals; it peaked at number two on the UK Singles Chart and has since earned a Platinum certification from the BPI. The promotional video features a memorable guest appearance by actor Robert Carlyle and the song has notched up over 99 million Spotify streams. Oasis - Little By Little (Official Video)

Oasis - Songbird: release date 3rd February 2003 The first Oasis single written by Liam Gallagher, this affecting ballad reached number three on the UK singles chart, with even brother Noel describing the track as "perfect". Songbird has since been certified Gold by the BPI and has accumulated over 85 million streams on Spotify. Oasis - Songbird (Official Video)

Oasis - The Importance Of Being Idle: release date 22nd August 2005 The second single from Don’t Believe the Truth became a significant milestone for the band, marking the first time they achieved two successive Number 1 singles in the same year. It also stands as their final UK chart-topper before their breakup in August 2009. The music video, featuring actor Rhys Ifans, added a memorable touch to the song’s release. With its retro Kinks-esque vibe, the track remains a fan favourite, notching up over 57 million Spotify streams. Oasis - The Importance Of Being Idle (Official Video)

Oasis - Let There Be Love: release date 28th November 2005 The third and final single from their acclaimed album Don’t Believe The Truth achieved commercial success, reaching No. 2 on the UK charts and later earning a Silver certification from the BPI. Over the years, the song has maintained its popularity, amassing over 45 million streams on Spotify. Oasis - Let There Be Love (Official Video)

Oasis - Lyla: release date 11th May 2005 The first single from the sixth Oasis studio album Don’t Believe The Truth was their first following the departure of long-time drummer Alan White. Zak Starkey - son of Ringo Starr and sticksman for The Who - joined as his replacement. Originally intended to be titled Smiler, the name was changed to avoid clashing with a track by guitarist Gem Archer’s former band, Heavy Stereo. The song became a commercial success, earning Gold certification and accumulating over 43 million Spotify streams. Oasis - Lyla

Oasis - I'm Outta Time: release date 1st December 2008 Written by Liam Gallagher, this track features a poignant sample from one of John Lennon’s final interviews. Taken from the band’s final studio album to date, Dig Out Your Soul, the song showcases Liam’s maturing songwriting and vocal style. It reached number 12 on the UK Singles Chart and has since gained over 37 million streams on Spotify. Oasis - I'm Outta Time

Oasis - Go Let It Out: release date 7th February 2000 The first Oasis single of the new Millennium, and the first on the Gallagher's Big Brother label, Go Let It Out was the lead track from Standing On The Shoulder of Giants. It marked a new chapter for the Manchester band, being their first release after the departure of founding members Bonehead and Guigsy. The single debuted at number one on the UK Singles Chart and was later certified Gold; it's since enjoyed over 33 million Spotify streams. The music video features the unique line-up of Liam Gallagher on rhythm guitar, Noel on bass, and new member Gem Archer on lead guitar. Oasis - Go Let It Out (Official Video)

Oasis - F**in' In The Bushes: release date 28th February 2000 The explosive opening track from the group's fourth album, Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, this instrumental piece features samples from the documentary Message To Love, which chronicles the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival. The track later became the standard intro tape for Oasis live shows and went on to be featured in Guy Ritchie’s 2000 film Snatch. Due to the track's explicit title, US retailer Walmart refused to stock the album, but that didn't stop F**kin' In The Bushes earning over 31 million Spotify streams. Fuckin' in the Bushes