Oasis and Manchester: 10 key places that made music history

As Oasis make their long-awaited return to Manchester this weekend, Radio X looks at some of the key locations in the history of Liam and Noel Gallagher - from the Boardwalk to Maine Road and beyond!

Cranwell Drive, Manchester M19 The childhood home of Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher at Cranwell Drive, Burnage. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images The childhood home where Paul, Noel and Liam Gallagher grew up - they moved here shortly after Liam was born in September 1972.

St Bernard's RC Primary School, Burnage Lane, Burnage, Manchester M19 1DR Saint Bernard's RC School in Manchester which Liam and Noel Gallagher attended. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Liam and Noel's primary school, which they attended in the 1970s. According to legend, Liam also took violin lessons while he was a pupil here!

Barlow School, Parrs Wood Road, Didsbury, Manchester M20 6BX Barlow RC High School which Liam and Noel Gallagher attended. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images This was the site of the Roman Catholic comprehensive school that both Noel and Liam attended; originally called St Mark's, it was incorporated with the nearby Hollies Convent School for Girls to become the Barlow School in 1985.

Afflecks, 52 Church St, Manchester M4 1PW Afflecks in Manchester, 2024. Picture: Alamy The old Affleck & Brown department store in what's now called the Northern Quarter became a wild combination of stalls and cafes in 1982, when it became known as Affleck's Palace. It was one of the key locations in the "Madchester" era between 1987 and 1992, selling clothes, music and much more, leading to Manchester's reputation as a hub for creativity. The site relaunched under new management in April 2008 simply as Afflecks.

The Haçienda, 15 Whitworth Street West, Manchester, M1 5DE Haçienda Apartments built on the site of the former club, pictured in 2019. Picture: Alamy A former boat showroom that was bought by the directors of Factory Records - Tony Wilson, Rob Gretton and Alan Erasmus - in 1982 to become Manchester's answer to New York nightclubs. The first five years of business had mixed results until the rise in popularity of acid house nights turned the "Haç" into the biggest music venue in Britain. Noel Gallagher's time as a roadie for Inspiral Carpets brought him into the orbit of the club during the period. The Haçienda closed in June 1997 after years of licensing and financial problems and the building was remodelled into a housing development called Haçienda Apartments.

Sifters Records, 177 Fog Lane, Didsbury, Manchester M20 6FJ Pete Howard, still minding the store at Sifter's Records, Didsbury, October 2024. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images "Mister Sifter sold me songs, when I was just sixteen" Namechecked in the early Oasis song Shakermaker, this local record shop was opened by Pete Howard in 1977 and it's still there. Noel claims to have bought all of his favourite albums in Sifters when he was beginning his songwriting journey.

The Boardwalk, 21 Little Peter Street, Manchester, M15 4PS The former Boardwalk building in Little Peter Street, with the more modern Beetham Tower in the background. September 2024. Picture: Alamy This club and venue began operating in the city in December 1985 and 1999 and was for a time the unofficial base of operations for Bonehead's band The Rain and its successor Oasis, who shared a rehearsal space in the Boardwalk basement with the group Sister Lovers. As the 1990s rolled on, the Boardwalk's focus moved from rock gigs to club nights and the venue closed in 1999,.

8 Stratford Avenue, West Didsbury, Manchester M20 2LH Burton Road in West Didsbury, pictured in July 2018. Picture: Alamy This is the address of Bonehead's house - and the scene of the iconic cover photo shoot for Oasis' debut album, Definitely Maybe. Stratford Avenue lies just off Burton Road in West Didsbury and sits just behind Withington Hospital.

Maine Road Maine Road in its heyday, July 1999. Picture: Alamy Home to the Gallaghers' beloved Manchester City football club between 1923 and 2003, when the team moved to the City Of Manchester Stadium (now known as the Eithad). Maine Road played host to a number of live shows over the years, including shows from The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Guns N'Roses, Prince and Queen... and, of course, Oasis themselves, who played their first ever headline stadium shows on 27th and 28th April 1996. Maine Place a development built on the site of Maine Road Stadium, pictured in 2012. Picture: Alamy The area is now a housing estate, with the location where the centre spot used to be landscaped into a garden area - a photo of it appears on the cover of Noel Gallagher's solo album Council Skies.