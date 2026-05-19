Nothing But Thieves tease return with Evolution single, ask fans to "join the pack" for "something special"

Nothing But Thieves Perform In Milan in 2022. Picture: Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Southend-on-Sea rockers have appeared to tease a new single and have invited fans to take part in an event this Wednesday.

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Nothing But Thieves have teased their new era with what appears to be a new single called Evolution.

The Southend-on-Sea rockers — comprised of Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price — have signalled that new activity is on its way tomorrow (20th May).

Taking to Instagram, the band shared a short black and white video clip which includes a snippet of a guitar riff, alongside the caption: "EVOLUTION. 20.05.26 6.30PM BST".

Watch it below:

The band have also taken to their Instagram stories to invite fans to take part in "something special".

They added: "Email nbtsubmission@gmail.com a video of yourself saying why you'd like to join the pack. Doors.12:30pm"

Nothing But Thieves invited fans to join the pack for special event. Picture: Instagram/nothingbutthieves

The same logo in the story has been shared in a post on the band's Instagram:

Their band's website, which redirects to thestraydogs.com also invites fans to join a WhatsApp chat, on their for the latest info.

NBT have also streamed a live video on their official YouTube channel of what looks like an extended version of the video teaser and a dog's eye view, reiterating their invite to: "Join the Pack".

:: Join the Pack ::

A new record from the band would mark their fifth studio album overall, following Nothing but Thieves (2015), Broken Machine (2017), Moral Panic (2020) and Dead Club City (2023).

Their last effort was the band's first album to hit the top spot on the UK Album Chart and included the singles Welcome to the DCC and Overcome—which was voted Radio X Record Of The Year.

Since then, NBT have toured the record around the globe extensively and are set for even more dates this summer, including a special guest spot at Biffy Clyro's headline Finsbury Park show, which takes place on 3rd July 2026.

Nothing But Thieves have announced two new shows for 2024. Picture: Press

2024 saw the band play a stunning show at the O2 Kentish Town in London for Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves.

The gig saw the band perform to Radio X listeners and loyal fans, giving them an opportunity to see the band play their biggest tracks up close at the iconic venue.

Ahead of their career-spanning set, the band sat down with Radio X and discussed what goes into their live shows, while reflecting on their career so far.

In this stunning, exploratory video, you'll see the Nothing But Thieves rehearse through some of their biggest tracks, while looking back at the last time they played the iconic London venue and explaining why it marked a turning point for them as a band.

Watch Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage below:

Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.