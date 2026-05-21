Nothing But Thieves share euphoric new single Evolution, described as a "love letter" to their fans

Nothing But Thieves' Conor Mason performs in Stockholm in 2025. Picture: Iwi Onodera/Redferns/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

The Southend-on-Sea rockers have ushered in their new era with the single, which is the first taste of new music since their 2023 Dead Club City album.

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Nothing But Thieves have shared their bran new single Evolution.

This Wednesday (20th May) saw the Southend-on-Sea rockers - comprised of Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price - unleash the new track, which marks their first taste of new material for three years.

Listen to the official audio for the track below:

Nothing But Thieves - Evolution (Official Audio)

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Talking about the single, Nothing But Thieves said: “It's a song that's not too concerned about finality. I think imperfection and authenticity is becoming ever more valuable and it's definitely something we're drawn to.”

“We've spent some time trying to work out what's real and tangible about who we are and how we use our time. The people we travel the world with, the human moments on stage, the connection we make with those who come to our shows. That's real.”

“It's a bit of a love letter to the people in our world in that way.”

See its artwork below:

The artwork for Nothing But Thieves' new single Evolution. Picture: Press

The band showed their appreciation last night when they showcased the song in-person to 250 lucky NBT fans and millions across the globe as part of a YouTube livestream.

The Amsterdam rockers previously teased the event earlier this week, inviting fans on their Instagram stories take part in "something special" and "join the pack".

Nothing But Thieves invited fans to "join the pack" for the special event. Picture: Instagram/nothingbutthieves

The single precedes news of what would be the band's fifth studio album, following Nothing but Thieves (2015), Broken Machine (2017), Moral Panic (2020) and Dead Club City (2023).

Their last effort was the band's fourth consecutive Top 10 hit and the first to score a number one on the UK Album Chart. The concept album included the singles Welcome to the DCC and Overcome—which was voted Radio X Record Of The Year 2023.

Since then, Nothing But Thieves have toured the album around the globe extensively and are set for even more dates this summer.

These include a special guest spot at Biffy Clyro's headline Finsbury Park show and the Scottish band's homecoming set at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Showgrounds—which take place on Friday 3rd July and Friday 21st August respectively.

Nothing But Thieves have announced two new shows for 2024. Picture: Press

2024 saw the band play a stunning show at the O2 Kentish Town in London for Radio X Presents Nothing But Thieves.

The gig saw the band perform to Radio X listeners and loyal fans, giving them an opportunity to see the band play their biggest tracks up close at the iconic venue.

Watch Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage below:

Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.

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