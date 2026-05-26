Nothing But Thieves announce new album Stray Dogs and 2027 UK, European & North American tour

Nothing But Thieves have announced their new album and a UK tour. Picture: Steve Gullick

By Jenny Mensah

The Southend-on-Sea rockers have confirmed their fifth studio album and their biggest-headline tour to date.

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Nothing But Thieves have announced their forthcoming album Stray Dogs and its 2027 tour of the same name.

Last week saw the Southend-on-Sea rockers - comprised of Conor Mason, Joe Langridge-Brown, Dominic Craik, Philip Blake and James Price - unleash their new single Evolution.

Now the outfit has confirmed their new record's title, which is set for release on 25th September this year, as well as their plans to support it with their biggest headline tour to date in the UK, Europe and North America.

The string of shows will also see the band play seven UK & Ireland dates across February next year, which include a night at The O2, London.

Fans can pre-order the album by 3pm on 1st June for early access to their new dates here.

Tickets go on general sale 5th June at 10a BST, with pre-sales taking place on 2nd June 10am BST.

See their dates below...

Nothing But Thieves' UK & Ireland 2027 Stray Dog tour dates. Picture: Press

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Nothing But Thieves' UK and Ireland dates:

2nd Feb: 3Arena Dublin, IE

4th Feb: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

5th Feb: The O2, London, UK

8th Feb: Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK

10th Feb: OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

12th Feb: Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

13th Feb: BP Pulse Live, Birmingham, UK

See Nothing But Thieves European and North America dates:

January 2027:

Tues 12th Jan: Paris – Zénith

Weds 13th Jan: Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Fri 15th Jan: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Sat 16th Jan: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Mon 18th Jan: Zurich – The Hall

Wed 20th Jan: Munich – Olympiahalle

Thurs 21st Jan: Lodz – Atlas Arena

Fri 22nd Jan: Prague – O2 Universum

Sun 24th Jan: Milan – Unipol Forum

Mon 25th Jan: Vienna - Gasometer

Wed 27th Jan: Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena

Fri 29th Jan: Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sat 30th Jan: Hamburg - Sporthalle

Sun 31st Jan: Antwerp – AFAS Dome

March:

30th March: Vancouver – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

31st March: Seattle – Paramount Theatre

April 2027:

1st April: Portland – Crystal Ballroom

3rd April: Oakland – Fox Theatre

4th April: Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

6th April: San Diego – SOMA

7th April: Phoenix – The Van Buren

9th April: Denver – Mission Ballroom

11th April: Minneapolis – The Fillmore

2th April: Chicago – The Salt Shed

13th April: Detroit – The Fillmore

15th April: McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania – Roxian Theatre

16th April: Philadelphia – The Fillmore

17th April: New York – Brooklyn Paramount

19th April: Boston – House of Blues

20th April: Montreal – Mtelus

21st April: Toronto – Massey Hall

The band have assured their fans that additional dates for North and South America as well as Australia would be "coming soon".

Listen to the first cut from the band's Stray Dog's album, Evolution, which they have described as a "love letter" to their fans.

Listen to the official audio for the track, which is our Radio X Record of the Week, below:

Nothing But Thieves - Evolution (Official Audio)

Talking about the single, Nothing But Thieves said: “It's a song that's not too concerned about finality. I think imperfection and authenticity is becoming ever more valuable and it's definitely something we're drawn to.”

“We've spent some time trying to work out what's real and tangible about who we are and how we use our time. The people we travel the world with, the human moments on stage, the connection we make with those who come to our shows. That's real.”

“It's a bit of a love letter to the people in our world in that way.”

The band showed their appreciation last night when they showcased the song in-person to 250 lucky NBT fans and millions across the globe as part of a YouTube livestream.

Stray Dogs follows the band's previous albums Nothing but Thieves (2015), Broken Machine (2017), Moral Panic (2020) and Dead Club City (2023).

Their last effort was the band's fourth consecutive Top 10 hit and the first to score a number one on the UK Album Chart. The concept album included the singles Welcome to the DCC and Overcome—which was voted Radio X Record Of The Year 2023.

Since then, Nothing But Thieves have toured the album around the globe extensively and are set for even more dates this summer.

These include a special guest spot at Biffy Clyro's headline Finsbury Park show and the Scottish band's homecoming set at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Showgrounds—which take place on Friday 3rd July and Friday 21st August respectively.

Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage

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