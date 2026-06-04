Nothing But Thieves say Evolution single was one of the "quickest" songs they've ever written

Nothing But Thieves discussed their upcoming album. Picture: Steve Gullick

By Jenny Mensah

Conor Mason and Dominic Craik stopped by for a chat with The Chris Moyles Show and discussed everything from their new album to their upcoming live dates. 👇

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Nothing But Thieves have revealed the process of writing their Evolution single was one of the "quickest" they've had so far.

Last month saw the band announce their news of their fifth studio album, Stray Dogs and its 2027 tour of the same name, and frontman Conor Mason and Dominic Craik spoke to The Chris Moyles Show about everything from their forthcoming release, to their dates supporting Biffy Clyro this summer.

Speaking of the album's lead single guitarist, keyboardist and co-writer Dominic Craik said: "You know pretty quick when you’re on to a winner and this song Evolution […] that was one of the fastest songs not in terms of tempo, but the quickest song to write for the album and maybe ever. We wrote it really quickly, which is always a good sign I think.”

When quizzed about how they usually approach the writing process, Mason added: “It’s a mixed bag. It can start from anything. It can start from a melody it can start from a riff. It can start from a lyric and then we just bring it together. We shop it around, don’t we? And then eventually a song comes out.”

Watch the official video for Evolution, which the band shared earlier this week:

Nothing But Thieves - Evolution (Official Video)

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Stray Dogs - which is released on 25th September and available to pre-order here - follows the band's previous albums Nothing But Thieves (2015), Broken Machine (2017), Moral Panic (2020) and Dead Club City (2023).

Last month saw the Southend rockers - completed by Joe Langridge-Brown, Philip Blake and James Price - confirm shows across Europe and North America, with UK & Ireland dates across February next year, which include a night at The O2, London.

Tickets go on general sale on 5th June via nbthieves.com from at 10am BST.

See their dates below...

Nothing But Thieves' UK & Ireland 2027 Stray Dog tour dates. Picture: Press

Nothing But Thieves' UK and Ireland dates:

2nd Feb: 3Arena Dublin, IE

4th Feb: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, UK

5th Feb: The O2, London, UK

8th Feb: Utilita Arena, Cardiff, UK

10th Feb: OVO Hydro Glasgow, UK

12th Feb: Co-op Live, Manchester, UK

13th Feb: BP Pulse Live, Birmingham, UK

See Nothing But Thieves European and North America dates:

January 2027:

Tues 12th Jan: Paris – Zénith

Weds 13th Jan: Cologne – Lanxess Arena

Fri 15th Jan: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Sat 16th Jan: Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

Mon 18th Jan: Zurich – The Hall

Wed 20th Jan: Munich – Olympiahalle

Thurs 21st Jan: Lodz – Atlas Arena

Fri 22nd Jan: Prague – O2 Universum

Sun 24th Jan: Milan – Unipol Forum

Mon 25th Jan: Vienna - Gasometer

Wed 27th Jan: Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena

Fri 29th Jan: Berlin - Max-Schmeling-Halle

Sat 30th Jan: Hamburg - Sporthalle

Sun 31st Jan: Antwerp – AFAS Dome

March:

30th March: Vancouver – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

31st March: Seattle – Paramount Theatre

April 2027:

1st April: Portland – Crystal Ballroom

3rd April: Oakland – Fox Theatre

4th April: Los Angeles – Hollywood Palladium

6th April: San Diego – SOMA

7th April: Phoenix – The Van Buren

9th April: Denver – Mission Ballroom

11th April: Minneapolis – The Fillmore

2th April: Chicago – The Salt Shed

13th April: Detroit – The Fillmore

15th April: McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania – Roxian Theatre

16th April: Philadelphia – The Fillmore

17th April: New York – Brooklyn Paramount

19th April: Boston – House of Blues

20th April: Montreal – Mtelus

21st April: Toronto – Massey Hall

Nothing But Thieves' last studio effort was the band's fourth consecutive Top 10 hit and the first to score a number one on the UK Album Chart. The concept album included the singles Welcome to the DCC and Overcome—which was voted Radio X Record Of The Year 2023.

Since then, NBT have toured the album around the globe extensively and are set for even more dates this summer.

These include a special guest spot at Biffy Clyro's headline Finsbury Park show and the Scottish band's homecoming set at Edinburgh's Royal Highland Showgrounds—which take place on Friday 3rd July and Friday 21st August respectively.

Nothing But Thieves: Soundcheck To Stage

Radio X is available on 104.9 FM in London, 97.7 FM in Manchester and on DAB digital radio across the UK, online at radiox.co.uk, and Global Player, the official Radio X app.

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