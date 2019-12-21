WATCH: Noel Gallagher reveals the only thing he feels guilty about

The former Oasis rocker has talked about the only thing that makes him feel bad, but says "life's too short" for regrets.

Noel Gallagher has revealed the one thing that he feels guilty about.

The former Oasis rocker took part in a special three-part interview with Matt Morgan, where he talked about everything from his lack of DIY skills to the death of George Michael.

Asked if there's anything in his life he feels guilty about, or if there's anything you wish he could take back, Gallagher mused: "Regret? Absolutely not. Guilt is a different thing though… like when my nearest and dearest are getting fucking shit on the internet by the morons, I feel somehow it can’t be anything to do with them, because they’re just lovely people going about their lives.

"So they’re only getting it - the disgusting things that these fucking people say on the internet - because they’re related to me."

The Wandering Star singer added: "There’s a couple of things I wish I hadn’t said about people, but we all made up in the end and we’re friends. It’s all good.

“But you can’t live your life with regrets. Life’s too short.”

The first part of their interview saw Noel discuss George Michael and reveal where he was when he found out he'd died.

When asked what the last thing the Careless Whisper legend ever said to him, the Gallagher replied: "I was at a party at his house one night, and there was a lot of stuff going on in the back garden, and we were in this room with a DJ playing.

"There was a few of us in there and for some reason everybody kind of... one by one... left, and I was left behind this big fucking oak door."

He continued: "And I was just about to leave and George came in. He didn't see me. I was behind the door and he came in because someone was playing one of his tunes... and George came in dancing like George Michael."

He concluded: "The last thing he would have said to me was, 'See you later mate'".

