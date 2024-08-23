Watch Noel Gallagher reflect on Oasis' Definitely Maybe in new interview

Noel Gallagher has deep dived on the Oasis debut in a new conversation. Picture: Matt Crockett

The Manchester rocker has looked back at the band's seminal album in a conversation with John Robb.

Noel Gallagher has discussed the creation of Oasis album definitely Definitely Maybe in a new interview.

Ahead of the its 30th anniversary re-release, the Britpop band's guitarist and chief songwriter has returned to Manchester’s legendary Sifters Records to tell the story of the of the seminal debut in a conversation with John Robb.

The 30-minute-interview sees Noel discuss the difficult recording processes that led to the finished article, alongside candid tales and anecdotes.

Watch Oasis - Definitely Maybe: Noel Gallagher in Conversation With John Robb below and view the official trailer here.

Oasis – 'Definitely Maybe' - Noel Gallagher In Conversation With John Robb [Full Interview]

The deep-dive conversation comes ahead of the release of Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) on 30th August 2024, which will feature tracks from the discarded original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, along with outtakes from the definitive album recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel Gallagher and Callum Marinho.

The album also includes a previously unreleased demo version of Sad Song with Liam Gallagher on vocals.

Oasis' Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) artwork. Picture: Press

The package also features brand new artwork by the original art designer Brian Cannon for Microdot and original sleeve photographer Michael Spencer Jones, plus new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee and journalist Hamish MacBain.

Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition) tracklisting:

Volume 1

1. Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Remastered)

2. Shakermaker (Remastered)

3. Live Forever (Remastered)

4. Up In The Sky (Remastered)

5. Columbia (Remastered)

6. Supersonic (Remastered)

7. Bring It On Down (Remastered)

8. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Remastered)

9. Digsy’s Dinner (Remastered)

10. Slide Away (Remastered)

11. Married With Children (Remastered)

Volume 2

1. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Monnow Valley Version)

2. Shakermaker (Monnow Valley Version)

3. Live Forever (Monnow Valley Version)

4. Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)

5. Columbia (Monnow Valley Version)

6. Bring It On Down (Monnow Valley Version)

7. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Monnow Valley Version)

8. Digsy's Dinner (Monnow Valley Version)

9. Rock 'n' Roll Star (Sawmills Outtake)

10. Up In The Sky (Sawmills Outtake)

11. Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)

12. Bring It On Down (Sawmills Outtake)

13. Cigarettes & Alcohol (Sawmills Outtake)

14. Digsy's Dinner (Sawmills Outtake)

15. Slide Away (Sawmills Outtake)

16. Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov’ 92)

Noel Gallagher recently talked about the success of the first two Oasis albums and admitted he's spent the last 30 years trying to "live up to" their success.

Noel released a total of seven studio albums with Oasis before he quit the band in 2009 and admits the band's best work is in their 1994 debut and its 1995 follow-up (What's the Story) Morning Glory?.

Asked if it was tough to follow the success of their first album with the second, the 57-year-old musician told The Sunday Times Culture magazine: "We never thought about things like that. We went directly from the last night of the 'Definitely Maybe' tour to record '(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?', and then spent the following 29 years — and counting — trying to live up to both albums.”

Despite the records including some of the most iconic Oasis songs of all time, Noel admits he would have been just has happy if they'd only released the first.

“I guess it’s the definitive Oasis album," he said of their seminal debut.

“It has the spirit, the arrogance of youth. Teenage anthems. It’s live — no bulls**** If we’d made only that album, then I’d still be as happy as I am now.”

Meanwhile, the rumours and discussions surrounding the possibility of an Oasis reunion continue to rumble on, with even Noel's nephew Gene Gallagher saying he wants the brothers back together.

However, Noel told fans not to get their hopes up at his recent headline set at Y Not Festival 2024.

During his performance, he was quizzed whether the legendary '90s band would be reuniting and said: "When are we going to see you? In 2025 or 2026? The answer is neither.”

After the crowd booed the Ballad of the Mighty I singer added: "I’ll take the fact that you’re booing as a f***ing compliment!"

Watch the moment at the festival below:

